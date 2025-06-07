(PHOTOS) Akhil Akkineni, Zainab Ravdjee Stuns In Ivory Ensemble

Akhil Akkineni tied the knot with artist Zainab Ravdjee in a traditional wedding in Hyderabad on June 6, 2025. The intimate ceremony was attended by family, friends, and several celebrities

Akhil Akkineni, the son of actors Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, married Zainab Ravdjee in a private wedding ceremony held in Hyderabad on June 6, 2025. The couple's wedding photos quickly went viral on social media, capturing the attention and admiration of fans. One of the widely shared pictures showed the bride and groom holding hands and smiling as they posed with guests, while another captured a heartfelt ritual moment with Nagarjuna seated beside Akhil during the ceremony.

Traditional Attire and Celebratory Vibes

The couple opted for traditional Telugu wedding outfits. Zainab looked elegant in a pastel ivory silk saree paired with a golden blouse and elaborate traditional jewellery. Akhil matched her aesthetic in a simple ivory kurta and dhoti. Videos from the wedding festivities showed Akhil's father Nagarjuna and his brother Naga Chaitanya joyfully dancing during the baraat, reflecting the celebratory spirit of the occasion.

Naga Chaitanya and his wife Sobhita Dhulipala attended the wedding. Other prominent film industry figures such as Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and director Prashanth Neel were also present, making the event a glamorous affair.

Zainab Ravdjee, the bride, is a Mumbai-based artist known for her abstract and expressive paintings. She is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee and briefly pursued acting, with a small role in MF Hussain's film Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities. The couple got engaged in November 2024. Meanwhile, Akhil Akkineni is preparing for his next film Lenin, directed by Murali Kishore Abburu, co-starring Sreeleela. The movie is slated for a November 2025 release.