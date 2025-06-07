Bengaluru Stampede EXCLUSIVE: New Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh Vows To Rebuild Force

By Gireesh Madenahalli: In the wake of the horrific stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 victory celebration near Chinnaswamy Stadium - which claimed 11 lives and left 33 injured - Bengaluru has witnessed a major shake-up in its police leadership. Senior IPS officer Seemant Kumar Singh has been appointed the new Commissioner of Police, replacing B. Dayanand, who was transferred amid growing criticism and allegations of administrative failure surrounding the tragedy.

Assuming charge late Thursday night, Singh - a seasoned officer who has previously served in various senior roles in the city - has promised a fresh approach focused on accountability, rebuilding police morale, and restoring public confidence.

In a brief yet candid interaction with Kannadaprabha on Friday, Singh outlined his immediate priorities and his vision for a safer and more efficient police force. Below are excerpts from the conversation:

The time you have become commissioner is very tragic. On one hand, the police are demoralized by the suspension of the previous commissioner, and on the other, there is public discontent. How will you handle this situation?

“I am also saddened by the circumstances under which I have become commissioner. The police work hard to serve the people. They work 24 hours a day for the good of the people and their safety. A major mishap has occurred. We will learn from this tragedy. I will boost the morale of the police and reorganize them into an efficient force.”

What lessons have been learned from the stampede incident?

“I only have preliminary information about this incident. I will discuss the security lapses in detail with the officers. I will take precautions to prevent such a tragedy from happening again. The CID will investigate this case.”

Has the government given you a free hand to administer?

“The government will always encourage good work. There is no doubt about this. I will discharge the responsibility given to me by the government without betraying their trust.”

Is the selection of officers and staff independent?

“There are officers who work well in the city. The PEB handles transfers. All the police in the city will have to work as a team. My or someone else's selection is not important here.”

You are experienced in working in the city. Is the current situation conducive?

“I have worked as an additional commissioner in the city. But Bengaluru is a city that sees growth every day. Its scope is constantly expanding. The population has increased. The police have to work in line with the city's progress. No matter what the situation is, the outcome depends on how we handle it.”

What are your priorities for city administration?

“I will give top priority to basic policing. If proper policing is done, many problems can be solved at the grassroots level. After consulting with the officers, I will draw up a blueprint for implementation.”

Will the traffic problem be solved during your tenure?

“I am aware of the traffic problems in the city. I will work towards finding a suitable solution for this.”