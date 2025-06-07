'Study In Beijing' Thematic Education Exhibition Held In Mexico And Brazil
BEIJING, June 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:
From June 5 to June 12, 2025, the "Study in Beijing" Thematic Education Exhibition was held in Mexico and Brazil. Through one - on - one consultation and Q&A sessions, thematic presentations, and sharing of study - abroad policies, it helped the education sectors and parents of students in the two countries understand high - quality educational resources in Beijing, expand study - abroad options, and bridge the information gap for studying in Beijing. A total of 19 people from 2 ministries - affiliated universities, 5 municipal - affiliated universities, and 7 middle schools in Beijing, which have the qualifications to enroll international students, participated in the exhibition.
It is reported that the "Study in Beijing" Thematic Education Exhibition in Mexico was held on June 7 at the Engineering Building of the National Autonomous University of Mexico. The "Study in Beijing" Thematic Education Exhibition in Brazil will be held on June 10 at the School of Higher Advertising and Marketing of the State University of São Paulo. During the exhibitions, the achievements of Beijing's education construction and the international talent cultivation system will be introduced. Diversified inter - school cooperation models such as promoting cooperation between sister schools and establishing student - source bases in Beijing will be advanced. It is hoped that through targeted promotion by universities and inter - high - school exchanges and cooperation, the pool of undergraduate students can be cultivated. Through deepening exchanges and cooperation among universities, master's and doctoral student enrollment as well as student exchanges can be expanded. Thus, the connotation of educational cooperation can be deepened, and people - to - people exchanges with the two countries can be promoted to a new level.
Exhibiting Institutions:
Peking University
Beijing Institute of Technology
Capital Medical University
Capital Normal University
Beijing Youth Politics College
North China University of Technology
Beijing Polytechnic University
The Second High School Attached to Capital Normal University
Beijing Zhongguancun Middle School
The Experimental School Affiliated to Beijing Haidian Teachers Training College
Xueyuan Road School Affiliated to Tsinghua High School
Beijing Yuying School
Zhixin School Affiliated to Tsinghua High School
Beijing No. 39 Middle School
