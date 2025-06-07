Housefull 5: Abhishek Bachchan's Top 5 Supporting Role Box Office Hits

Abhishek Bachchan appears in a supporting role in the Akshay Kumar-starrer comedy 'Housefull 5.' This film has had a great start at the box office. Interestingly, Bachchan's top 5 highest-grossing films are these

Abhishek Bachchan Movies

1. Dhoom 3 (2013): Aamir Khan led this blockbuster, with Abhishek in a supporting role. The film earned ₹284.27 crore.

2. Happy New Year (2014): This Shahrukh Khan-starrer superhit, earning ₹203 crore, also featured Abhishek in a supporting role.3. Housefull 3 (2016): This Akshay Kumar-led hit earned ₹109.14 crore, with Abhishek in a supporting role.4. Bol Bachchan (2012): This hit film starred Ajay Devgn, with Abhishek in a supporting role, earning ₹102.94 crore.5. Dhoom 2 (2006): Hrithik Roshan led this blockbuster, with Abhishek in a supporting role, earning ₹81.01 crore.Besides the top 5, Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bunty Aur Babli' (2005) and 'Dhoom' (2004) were superhits. His role in 'Dhoom' was also supporting. Note: This list doesn't include his semi-hit films.