Bengaluru Police Crack Suitcase Murder Of 17-Year-Old Girl, Seven Arrested In Bihar
The Surya Nagar police have cracked the murder case of a 17-year-old girl, whose body was found stuffed in a blue suitcase near the old Chandapura railway bridge in Bengaluru's Anekal taluk on May 21. Seven men have been arrested from Bihar in connection with the crime.
The victim, a Class 10 student from Belaru village in Nawada district of Bihar, was reported missing by her family on May 23. Investigations revealed that the main accused, 42-year-old Ashish Kumar, had lured the minor from her village on May 15 and brought her to Karnataka.
The murder and arrests
According to police, Ashish Kumar and the victim arrived in Kachanayakanahalli, near Anekal, on May 17 and stayed at a friend's house. On the morning of May 20, between 8 and 9 am, the girl was allegedly subjected to unnatural sexual assault and then strangled to death.
Ashish Kumar and his associates allegedly packed the victim's body in a suitcase and dumped it near the railway bridge to mislead authorities into believing she had fallen from a moving train.
All seven accused were arrested on Thursday from the Hissa police station limits in Nawada district. The arrests were made in coordination with local authorities in Bihar. Two more suspects remain absconding.
Investigation details
The Surya Nagar police inspector, Sanjeev Kumar Mahajan, stated that Ashish Kumar had convinced his friend that the victim was his wife, and they were staying for a few days. The police believe the accused returned to Bihar soon after disposing of the body.
“He had convinced the friend that she was his wife and that they were staying for a few days,” Surya Nagar police inspector Sanjeev Kumar Mahajan said, adding,“But on the morning of May 20, between 8 and 9 am, when the friend left for work, the girl was reportedly subjected to unnatural sexual assault and then strangled to death.”
Background of the accused
Ashish Kumar, a former assistant in a Bommasandra industrial firm, is married and has two children. He had reportedly established contact with the victim during a visit to his relatives in her village and later brought her to Bengaluru under false pretenses.
