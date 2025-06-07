Covid-19 In India, June 7: Cases Cross 5,000 With 764 New Infections, 4 Deaths

MENAFN - Live Mint) India's active COVID-19 cases have climbed to 5,364, with 764 new infections and four deaths reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Kerala continues to be the worst-affected state, accounting for 192 new cases, followed by Maharashtra with 107.

In response to the upward trend, the central government has initiated measures to address and contain a potential surge in infections. Gujarat reported 107 new cases , underscoring the need for continued vigilance in the state.

Delhi maintained a relatively stable trend with 30 new infections and no new deaths. The capital's total fatalities since January remain at seven, reflecting ongoing efforts in containment and healthcare management.

In Chhattisgarh, 50 new cases were detected following targeted screening for a new variant. The cases emerged from a mass testing drive involving 1,183 individuals, highlighting the state's proactive surveillance strategy.

Haryana recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases, mainly from Gurugram and Faridabad, bringing the state's active case count to 87. Authorities are ensuring that local health systems remain prepared for any rise in cases.

To bolster readiness, the central government has initiated mock drills across hospitals nationwide, evaluating critical resources such as oxygen supply, ventilators, and essential medicines to handle potential surges efficiently.

