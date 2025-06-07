Teenager, Who Wanted To Be 'Famous', Dies After Inhaling 'Keyboard Cleaning Spray' In Viral Trend
The trend involves users recording themselves inhaling keyboard cleaning spray to gain more views on their social media profiles and videos. While trying the challenge, Renna O'Rourke went into cardiac arrest.
She was rushed to hospital and remained unconscious for almost a week before being declared brain dead.“Heartbroken parents”
“She always said, 'I'm gonna be famous, Dad. Just you watch. I'm gonna be famous,' and unfortunately, this is not under the most optimal of circumstances,” her father, Aaron O'Rourke, told AZ Family.
“There's no ID required. It's odorless. It's everything kids look for. They can afford it, they can get it, and it doesn't show in mom and dad's drug test,” said her mother, Dana, speaking about the dangers of the trend. The grieving parents are now trying to warn others to prevent more young people from falling victim.Why is the trend dangerous?
Dr Randy Weisman, head of the Intensive Care Unit at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, described the trend as "extremely concerning".
He explained, "When they inhale these chemicals in the gas it will actually replace the oxygen within their lungs and within the rest of their body."
The gas can cause a brief feeling of euphoria, but the harm can be permanent and deadly. The doctor said it can lead to“Failure of the liver, heart failure, disease of the lungs.”
“She's not the only one that this has happened to. Several other teenagers have succumbed to this same disorder,” Dr Weisman added.
