192 Migrants Deported From U.S. Return To Venezuela
According to a press release, the flight, operated by a U.S.-registered aircraft, carried 156 men, 26 women, and 10 minors.
The returned migrants were attended to under established medical, legal, and social protocols.
Since Feb, Venezuela has been receiving two to three flights per week of individuals deported by U.S. authorities, including those relocated from Mexico and Honduras.
So far this year, a total of 5,475 deported migrants have been processed under the government's Plan Vuelta a la Patria, designed to facilitate their return, official figures indicate.– NNN-ABN
