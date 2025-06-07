Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
192 Migrants Deported From U.S. Return To Venezuela

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CARACAS, Jun 7 (NNN-ABN) – A flight carrying 192 Venezuelan migrants, deported from the United States, arrived yesterday, at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, which serves the capital Caracas area, the Ministry of Interior, Justice and Peace reported.

According to a press release, the flight, operated by a U.S.-registered aircraft, carried 156 men, 26 women, and 10 minors.

The returned migrants were attended to under established medical, legal, and social protocols.

Since Feb, Venezuela has been receiving two to three flights per week of individuals deported by U.S. authorities, including those relocated from Mexico and Honduras.

So far this year, a total of 5,475 deported migrants have been processed under the government's Plan Vuelta a la Patria, designed to facilitate their return, official figures indicate.– NNN-ABN

