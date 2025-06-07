Teeth Grinding In Adults Increasing Need For Dental Implants In Oklahoma City

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 6, 2025 5:40 am - Warwick Dental addresses the rising demand for dental implants in Oklahoma City adults, as teeth grinding leads to tooth loss. The practice provides restorative options for complex cases while supporting long-term oral hygiene.

Warwick Dental in Oklahoma City is highlighting the growing relationship between chronic teeth grinding and the increased need for dental implants in adults. As more individuals face long-term wear and damage from bruxism, the clinic emphasizes the importance of early detection and restorative solutions to preserve oral health.

Research from the American Sleep Association shows that approximately 10% of adults in the U.S. are affected by bruxism, often without realizing the long-term consequences. Persistent grinding can wear down enamel, crack teeth, and weaken existing dental restorations. For many adults, this leads to progressive damage that may result in the need for permanent tooth replacement.

“Many adults who visit the practice don't realize the extent of damage caused by grinding until significant structural issues arise,” said a spokesperson for Warwick Dental.“By the time symptoms become obvious, some teeth may not be restorable through conventional treatments.”

Dental Implants as a Restorative Solution for Tooth Loss

Dental implants provide a long-term solution for replacing missing or severely damaged teeth. The implant process involves placing a titanium post into the jawbone, which functions like a natural tooth root and supports a crown, bridge, or denture. This method helps preserve jawbone integrity and offers stable function for daily use.

According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, over 3 million people in the United States have received dental implants, and the number is growing annually by more than 500,000. Dental implants are frequently selected due to their resemblance to natural teeth in both form and function.

Warwick Dental provides dental implant services to adults facing tooth loss related to grinding, trauma, or other causes. The clinic evaluates each case thoroughly to determine the appropriate treatment plan and guides patients through the implant process with attention to both functionality and overall oral health.

When Dental Implants Are Not Suitable

Not every patient is a candidate for dental implants. In cases where there is insufficient bone structure or extensive damage, other options must be explored. Warwick Dental offers several supportive treatments for these complex situations, including bone grafting, full or partial dentures, and sinus lift procedures to improve the foundation for future restorations.

These additional services help patients achieve improved oral function even when implants alone are not viable. The goal is to rebuild dental stability while preventing further deterioration.

Maintaining Oral Health in the Oklahoma City Community

Proper hygiene and preventative care are essential components of dental implant success. Warwick Dental supports long-term outcomes by offering routine cleanings, periodontal evaluations, and education on maintaining implant health. For those struggling with teeth grinding, the clinic also provides custom night guards to reduce further enamel wear and protect natural and restored teeth.

Consistent oral care not only supports the success of dental implants but also helps prevent future tooth loss. Warwick Dental promotes early intervention as a key factor in preserving oral function and avoiding more extensive treatments.

About Warwick Dental

Warwick Dental is located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and serves local residents with a broad range of dental services, including general, preventive, and restorative care. The dental office offers treatments such as Dental Implants, Root Canal Therapy , Emergency Dental services, and Tooth Extractions. Led by a team of professionals, Warwick Dental provides care that addresses common adult oral health concerns like tooth grinding, decay, and trauma, using personalized approaches to meet each individual's dental needs. With a focus on patient well-being and preventive care, the practice continues to be a resource for adults seeking long-term oral solutions. The team works closely with each patient to provide clear guidance, restoration options, and support for maintaining lifelong dental health.