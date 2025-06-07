Qkrhr Explains Sandwich Leave Policy Rules, Legality & Real-World Scenarios For Indian Smes
QkrHR, a modern HRMS software tailored for Indian SMEs, has released an informative blog demystifying the“Sandwich Leave Policy”-a hot topic that often causes confusion among employees and HR professionals alike.
The term "sandwich leave" refers to a leave policy where if an employee takes leave on days before and after a holiday (e.g., Monday and Wednesday), the company counts the intervening public holiday (e.g., Tuesday) as a leave day too. While this policy might sound logical from an administrative standpoint, it raises concerns about fairness and legality, especially when applied inconsistently.
In its latest blog, QkrHR breaks down:
What the Sandwich Leave Policy is with simple real-life examples
Whether it's legal under Indian labour laws
When and why employers adopt it
Impact on employee morale and productivity
Best practices for applying such policies fairly
The blog is especially relevant for small and medium-sized businesses that may not have dedicated legal or HR teams but still need to stay compliant with Indian employment regulations.
QkrHR's article emphasizes that while the sandwich policy is not illegal, it should be clearly documented in the company's leave policy and communicated transparently. Lack of clarity can lead to employee dissatisfaction and trust issues, something growing businesses can't afford.
The post also encourages employers to align HR policies with both legal frameworks and cultural expectations. Instead of penalizing employees for taking legitimate breaks, forward-looking companies should focus on output, well-being, and clarity.
Why It Matters for HR Teams
Policies like this, when misapplied, can lead to resentment or even legal troubles. QkrHR uses this opportunity to highlight how its HRMS platform can streamline leave policies, approvals, and communication - reducing policy misunderstandings through a single, user-friendly interface.
For SMEs looking to modernize HR practices and build transparent cultures, the blog is a must-read.
