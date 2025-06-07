In Kherson Region, Russian Drone Attacks Ambulance, Injuring Two Paramedics
Both injured medics were rushed to hospital, diagnosed with explosive and traumatic brain injuries, and concussions.Read also: MFA Finland urges Moscow to cease fire in wake of Russia's massive strike on Ukraine
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian drone dropped an explosive on a tractor driver as he was working out in a field near the village of Urozhaine, Kherson region. The victim sustained shrapnel wounds to the leg, a concussion, explosive and traumatic brain injuries.
Illustrative photo
