Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Canada To Provide Ukraine With Coyote, Bison Armored Vehicles Worth Over $23M


2025-06-07 12:05:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, Canada's Ministry of National Defense said this in a press release .

"Canada is providing over $35 million in military assistance to Ukraine, including $30 million for Coyote and Bison armored vehicles, accompanied by new equipment and ammunition supplied by Canadian companies. This donation complements Canada's previous donation of 64 Coyote armored vehicles that arrived in Ukraine in December 2024," the ministry said.

Read also : Ukraine, Canada expanding energy cooperation - Ambassador Cmoc

Additionally, CAD 5 million (about USD 4 million) will be allocated "for electronic warfare anti-jammer kits."

Since February 2022, Canada has committed over CAD 19.5 billion (USD 15 billion) in total assistance to Ukraine, including CAD 4.5 billion (USD 3.5 billion) in military assistance. This includes multi-mission drones, armored combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, small arms, M777 howitzers and associated ammunition. Canada is also contributing to multinational efforts to train pilots and maintain and support Ukraine's F-16s.

Photo:

MENAFN07062025000193011044ID1109647352

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search