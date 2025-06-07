Canada To Provide Ukraine With Coyote, Bison Armored Vehicles Worth Over $23M
"Canada is providing over $35 million in military assistance to Ukraine, including $30 million for Coyote and Bison armored vehicles, accompanied by new equipment and ammunition supplied by Canadian companies. This donation complements Canada's previous donation of 64 Coyote armored vehicles that arrived in Ukraine in December 2024," the ministry said.Read also : Ukraine, Canada expanding energy cooperation - Ambassador Cmoc
Additionally, CAD 5 million (about USD 4 million) will be allocated "for electronic warfare anti-jammer kits."
Since February 2022, Canada has committed over CAD 19.5 billion (USD 15 billion) in total assistance to Ukraine, including CAD 4.5 billion (USD 3.5 billion) in military assistance. This includes multi-mission drones, armored combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, small arms, M777 howitzers and associated ammunition. Canada is also contributing to multinational efforts to train pilots and maintain and support Ukraine's F-16s.
Photo:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment