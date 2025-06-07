Canada To Provide Ukraine With Coyote, Bison Armored Vehicles Worth Over $23M

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, Canada's Ministry of National Defense said this in a press release .

"Canada is providing over $35 million in military assistance to Ukraine, including $30 million for Coyote and Bison armored vehicles, accompanied by new equipment and ammunition supplied by Canadian companies. This donation complements Canada's previous donation of 64 Coyote armored vehicles that arrived in Ukraine in December 2024," the ministry said.

Additionally, CAD 5 million (about USD 4 million) will be allocated "for electronic warfare anti-jammer kits."

Since February 2022, Canada has committed over CAD 19.5 billion (USD 15 billion) in total assistance to Ukraine, including CAD 4.5 billion (USD 3.5 billion) in military assistance. This includes multi-mission drones, armored combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, small arms, M777 howitzers and associated ammunition. Canada is also contributing to multinational efforts to train pilots and maintain and support Ukraine's F-16s.

