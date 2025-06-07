Libyan PM Orders Investigation Into Clashes In Coastal City
The Information Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement that, Dbeibah had instructed the commander of the Western Military Zone“to start an immediate and thorough investigation” into the clashes.
“The instructions are part of orders made yesterday, to assign the Western Military Zone commander, to urgently interfere on ground and stop the fighting,” the statement added.
According to local media, clashes broke out on Thursday between rival armed groups in Sabratha, some 70 km west of the capital, Tripoli, and lasted until yesterday morning. No casualties have been reported so far.
Since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's government in 2011, Libya has struggled with insecurity and political instability.– NNN-LANA
