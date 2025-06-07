Four Israeli Soldiers Killed In S. Gaza Explosion Palestinians Killed: 54,677, As Of Thursday
The fallen soldiers include Sergeant Major Chen Gross, 33, a reserve soldier in the Maglan Unit of the Commando Brigade, and Staff Sergeant Yoav Raver, 19, a soldier in the Yahalom Unit of the Combat Engineering Corps, according to the statement.
Israel's state-owned Kan TV News reported that, the soldiers were killed after an explosive device was detonated in a Hamas-linked building in Khan Younis, causing the structure to collapse.
Rescue teams worked for many hours to recover the bodies from the rubble, the channel said, noting the IDF had reportedly entered the building based on intelligence indicating the presence of a Hamas tunnel beneath it.
Five other soldiers were also injured in the incident, according to Kan and the IDF.
Meanwhile, the Zionist soldiers had killed at least 54,677 Palestinians and wounded 125,530, by Thursday, Gaza's Health Ministry said, yesterday.– NNN-XINHUA
