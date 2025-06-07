Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Price FALLS Slightly On June 7Th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

2025-06-07 12:01:08
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Gold Price Today: Planning to buy gold this weekend? Good news! Prices have dipped slightly in most cities across India, from Delhi to Surat. Find out Saturday, June 7th's gold rate in your city

GOLD PRICE

22 Carat- ₹91,440 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,740 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹91,290 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,590 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹91,290 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,590 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹91,290 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,590 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹91,340 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,640 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹91,440 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,740 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹91,340 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,640 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹91,440 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,740 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹91,440 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,740 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹91,340 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,640 per 10 grams

