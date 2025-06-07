'Housefull 5': Akshay Kumar's Top 8 Biggest Box Office Openers Check

Akshay Kumar's new flick 'Housefull 5' had a killer opening. But did it crack his top 8 biggest openers? Let's dive into Akki's top 8 highest-grossing opening day movies

Akshay Kumar's Biggest Box Office Openers

1. Mission Mangal (2019)

Opening Day Collection: ₹29.16 crore

Directed by Jagan Shakti, 'Mission Mangal' was a superhit, earning a lifetime collection of ₹202.98 crore.

3. Gold (2018)

Opening Day Collection: ₹25.25 crore

Directed by Reema Kagti, this film about India's first gold medal had a lifetime collection of ₹104.72 crore.

4. Housefull 5 (2025)

Trade reports suggest 'Housefull 5' earned ₹23 crore on its first day, making it Akshay's 4th biggest opener.

5. Kesari (2019)

Opening Day Collection: ₹21.06 crore

Based on the Battle of Saragarhi, this Anurag Singh directorial earned ₹154.41 crore.

6. Singh is Bliing (2015)

Opening Day Collection: ₹20.67 crore

Directed by Prabhu Deva, this sequel earned ₹89.95 crore.

7. 2.0 (2018)

Opening Day Collection: ₹20.25 crore (Hindi version)

S. Shankar's sequel to Enthiran, starring Akshay and Rajinikanth, earned ₹189.55 crore (Hindi).

8. Good Newwz (2019)

Opening Day Collection: ₹17.56 crore

This Raj Mehta social comedy-drama earned a lifetime collection of ₹205.14 crore.