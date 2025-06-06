Eid Al Adha In Dubai: Win Flight Tickets, Phones In Raffle For Workers

Workers across Dubai are invited to join in the Eid Al Adha celebrations on June 6 and 7 organised by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), where various prizes worth a total of approximately Dh500,000 will be raffled off.

GDRFA Dubai said prizes include cars, gold bars, mobile phones, shopping vouchers, and travel tickets,“The prizes will be delivered directly to the winners' accommodation sites across labour zones, ensuring easy access and maximising the positive impact of the initiative,” GDRFA added.

Themed 'Let's Celebrate Eid Together', the two-day event will kick off on the morning of the first day of Eid with a congregational Eid prayer in cooperation with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai.

“Running from 1pm to 11pm, the event will offer a live broadcast and an interactive digital experience that allows workers to participate remotely in electronic raffles and win instant prizes, following prior registration via phone number,” GDRFA noted, adding:“A live field celebration will also be held, including artistic and cultural performances by multicultural groups - showcasing the city's diversity and bringing together a wide participation of the labour force in a festive and joyful atmosphere.”

The organising committee expects attendance to exceed 25,000 participants this year, due to the event's expanded scale, diverse content, and advanced organisational readiness.

Col Omar Matar Khamees Matar Al Mezaina, GDRFA-Dubai assistant director general for labour relations, added workers, especially in high-density labour areas, can participate even during midday hours and from their places of residence.

The Eid celebration is supported by Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Al Fattan, and flydubai. Several government entities in Dubai are also contributing, including the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dubai Police, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), Dubai Municipality, Civil Defense, and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

More celebrations

Aside from the GDRFA-led event, there are other celebrations dedicated to workers that will held across 10 locations in the UAE.

These events will include competitions, awards, and recreational sports tournaments and activities that will be held under the slogan 'Eid with our workers: Joy and happiness'.