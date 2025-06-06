Trump Has No Plans For Musk Call: White House Official

US President Donald Trump has no plans to speak to billionaire Elon Musk on Friday, a senior White House official said, scotching reports of a possible call to smooth over their blazing public row.

"The president does not intend to speak to Musk today," the White House official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

After earlier reports of a scheduled peace call, stock futures turned higher as well, with those on the SP 500 up 0.4 per cent. Tesla's shares were up around 5 per cent in Frankfurt on Friday, having closed down 14.3 per cent on Thursday in New York, losing about $150 billion in market value.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Markets were affected as the US President and the world's richest man went into an all-out brawl, as the world watched the two hurl accusations and snub each other on social media platforms.

(With inputs from Reuters)