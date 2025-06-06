British Singer Jessie J Diagnosed With Early Stage Breast Cancer

British pop singer Jessie J, known for her hits Flashlight, Pricetag and Bang Bang, has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, the star revealed in a video on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Before No Secrets came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding onto the word 'early'," said the singer, as she opened up about her new diagnosis and her fears while sharing this with the media.

Jessie said she would be having a surgery after the Summertime Ball, which will be held on June 15 and would "disappear for a bit".

The singer expressed how she wanted to share the news with her fans and has "always been a sharer".

"I want to share with my fans and people who care about me. I've always shared everything that I go through in my life. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it."

She continued,“One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I'm an open book."

The singer also showed solidarity with all those dealing with cancer.

“It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much similar and worse - that's the bit that kills me.”

“The timing of it has been mad but also beautiful and given me this incredible perspective in this time. But honestly I need to process it and talk about it and, I need a hug. You have loved me through all my good and hard times. And I don't want this to be any different," she added.

Jessie J currently has a son named Sky, who she welcomed in 2023 with her partner Chanan Safir Colman. The singer has opened up about a miscarriage in 2021 and also shared in the past about being diagnosed with a heart condition at eight, having a minor stroke at 18 and going temporarily deaf in 2020.