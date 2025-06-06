National Press Club Statement On Proposed Cuts To Public Media Funding

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement from Mike Balsamo, president of the National Press Club, on efforts to cancel funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which helps fund NPR and PBS.

"Public media is not a partisan issue. It is a public service. For decades, public media has delivered trusted journalism and essential community information to millions of Americans - especially in regions where no other independent news source exists.

As local newsrooms close across the country, news deserts are expanding. In many rural areas and underserved communities, public media remains the only free, reliable source of local news. It connects citizens with essential information, whether during a hurricane evacuation, a public health emergency, or local civic coverage that holds government accountable.

Democracy depends on an informed public. Public media plays an irreplaceable role in ensuring that Americans have access to the journalism they need to fully participate in civic life.

Defunding public media would harm the very communities that rely on it most - and weaken our collective ability to stay informed.

The National Press Club urges Congress to reject this shortsighted proposal and to protect public media as a vital pillar of American democracy and an essential service for all citizens."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With more than 2,500 members, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 or [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club

