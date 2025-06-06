Sandoval Law Firm Stands With Texas Families Affected By Preventable Birth Injuries

MENAFN - News Direct) Houston, TX | June 06, 2025 03:56 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Navigating Texas Birth Injury Cases with Sandoval Law Firm

Preventable birth injuries continue to impact thousands of families in the United States every year. In response, Sandoval Law Firm, PLLC , led by attorney Héctor L. Sandoval , is expanding efforts to help Texas families hold negligent medical providers accountable and secure the compensation needed to care for their injured children. Each year, approximately 28,000 babies in the U.S. are born with birth injuries-that's 1 in every 9 minutes , according to the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP) and the National Healthcare Quality Report source. Many of these injuries are entirely preventable with proper medical attention before, during, and after delivery.

“Too often, families are left in the dark about what happened during labor and delivery,” said Héctor L. Sandoval , founding attorney at Sandoval Law Firm.“If a medical error caused your child's injury, you have the right to know-and to demand justice.”

To assist families in understanding their legal options, the firm has published a comprehensive guide on its website:

Navigating Texas Medical Malpractice Laws

Texas law imposes strict deadlines-known as statutes of limitations -on medical malpractice claims. In most cases, families have two years from the date of injury to file a claim. However, in birth injury cases involving minors, extensions may apply, making early legal consultation essential. Sandoval Law Firm works with top medical experts to uncover negligence in cases involving:



OB-GYN and delivery errors

Improper use of delivery tools

Failure to perform a timely C-section

Negligent hospital policies or understaffing Defective medical equipment

The Cost of Birth Injuries

A child with a serious birth injury may require lifelong medical care , therapy, and special accommodations. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the average lifetime cost of care for a child with cerebral palsy can exceed $1 million source . These expenses can be financially devastating for families-especially when the injury was preventable.“Our firm is committed to making sure negligent hospitals and providers are held accountable, so families aren't left alone to shoulder the burden,” added Sandoval.

Free Legal Consultations Available Now

Sandoval Law Firm encourages any parent who suspects their child's birth injury was due to medical negligence to seek legal guidance immediately. The firm offers free, confidential consultations and will handle all aspects of the legal process-allowing families to focus on their child's care and recovery.

