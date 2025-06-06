New Energy Vehicle Safety And Comfort Experience: YMIN Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Help Core

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 5, 2025 2:26 am - YMIN high-performance aluminum electrolytic capacitors not only improve the safety and stability of the system

With the advancement of global green development and carbon neutrality goals, the new energy vehicle market is booming. Key systems (EPS power steering, airbags, cooling fans, and onboard air conditioning compressors) have put forward higher requirements for electronic components, especially in the performance of aluminum electrolytic capacitors. Requirements such as extreme temperature adaptability, low impedance and fast response, high reliability and long life are directly related to the safety, comfort and stable operation of new energy vehicles under different working conditions and environments.

01 EPS Steering System SOLUTION

The EPS (Electric Power Steering) systems in new energy vehicles face challenges such as extreme environmental adaptability, high current impact, system stability, and long-term reliability. YMIN aluminum electrolytic capacitors provide robust support to address these challenges with the following features:

? High Current Impact Resistance: Meets the demand for high currents during rapid steering, enhancing response speed and safety.

? Low ESR: Reduces energy loss, ensuring fast and precise system responses, and improving maneuverability.

? High Ripple Current Resistance: Handles frequent current fluctuations to ensure stable system operation.

? High-Temperature Resistance: Maintains stability under extreme temperatures, reducing the risk of failure.

These features make YMIN aluminum electrolytic capacitors an ideal choice for EPS systems, significantly enhancing their safety and reliability.



YMIN's aluminum electrolytic capacitor LKL(R) series with the above specifications has been widely used in the new energy vehicle EPS steering system market to replace international brands, such as Nichion's UBM, UXY, UBY and other series products, NIPPON CHEMI-CON's GPD, GVD and other series products

02 Airbag System SOLUTION

The safety airbag systems in new energy vehicles currently face challenges such as high energy density requirements, high-current surges, and frequent current fluctuations. YMIN aluminum electrolytic capacitors effectively address these challenges through the following features:

? High Capacity Density: Provides sufficient energy reserves to ensure rapid deployment of the airbag in emergencies, improving response efficiency.

? High Current Surge Resistance: Withstands high-current surges during collisions, ensuring system stability.

? High Ripple Current Resistance: Maintains stable operation amidst current fluctuations, reducing the risk of system failure.

These advantages make YMIN aluminum electrolytic capacitors perform exceptionally well in airbag systems, enhancing both system reliability and response speed.

YMIN's aluminum electrolytic capacitor LKL(R) series with the above specifications has been used in batches in the new energy vehicle cooling fan controller market to replace international brands, such as Nichion's UBM, UXY, UBY and other series products, NIPPON CHEMI-CON's GPD, GVD, GVA and other series products.

04 Car air conditioning compressor SOLUTION



Onboard air conditioning compressors for new energy vehicles face several development challenges, including high failure rates during prolonged high-load operation, performance degradation caused by high ripple currents, and low reliability due to poor consistency. YMIN aluminum electrolytic capacitors effectively address these issues with the following features:

? Long Lifespan: Supports stable operation of compressors under high-load, long-duration conditions, reducing failures and maintenance costs while enhancing overall system reliability.

? High Ripple Resistance: Ensures stable performance under frequent current fluctuations, effectively reducing heat generation and energy consumption, thereby extending the compressor's service life.

? Excellent Consistency: Guarantees consistent performance across all capacitor batches, ensuring reliable operation of compressors in various environments and improving overall system stability.

With these features, YMIN aluminum electrolytic capacitors significantly enhance the stability, durability, and reliability of compressor systems, solving critical issues in traditional designs.

YMIN aluminum electrolytic capacitors of LKG series and above specifications have been used in batches in the new energy vehicle air conditioning compressor market to replace international brands, such as Nichion's UCY series products, NIPPON CHEMI-CON's KXJ, KXQ and other series products.

05 SUMMARIZE

With the rapid development of the new energy vehicle market, EPS steering systems, airbags, cooling fan controllers and onboard air conditioning compressors play a vital role as the core safety and comfort systems of new energy vehicles. YMIN high-performance aluminum electrolytic capacitors not only improve the safety and stability of the system, but also provide engineers with more efficient and accurate solutions. Choose YMIN and work together to promote new energy vehicles towards a more efficient, green and safe future!



