National Car Covers Announces Massive Early Summer Sale

National Car Covers, America's leading provider of premium vehicle covers, is thrilled to kick off its biggest savings event of the season: the Early Summer Sale! For a limited time only, customers can take 40% off sitewide and get an additional 10% off at checkout by using promo code GET10.

Whether you're prepping your vehicle for summer travel or upgrading your garage essentials, now's the time to save big on industry-best protection. Known for its top-tier products and trusted customer service, National Car Covers is putting the power of protection in your hands at unbeatable prices. From cars and trucks to SUVs, vans, motorcycles, and even floor mats and seat covers, this Early Summer Sale offers huge discounts across all categories, just in time for the long weekend.

Why This Sale Is Unmissable:

Save 40% Instantly: No waiting. No gimmicks. Enjoy automatic savings on the entire website.

Plus 10% Extra Off: Enter GET10 in the cart and score an extra 10% off your already-discounted total.

Limited-Time Event: These deals won't last forever. Shop early for the best selection.

Fast Shipping Nationwide: Get your covers delivered quickly and conveniently anywhere in the U.S.

Expert Support: Not sure what size or type you need? Call 800-616-0599 and let the pros help.

Built to Shield: Explore Our Categories

We offer comprehensive coverage options for nearly every vehicle type. This Early Summer Sale is the perfect chance to upgrade or replace your old cover and enjoy long-lasting performance backed by warranties.

Car Covers: From compact coupes to full-size sedans find a snug and stylish fit that protects your ride in any season.

Truck Covers: Built tough for trucks of all sizes, with heavy-duty fabrics that defend against UV rays, dust, and rain.

SUV Covers: Whether you're parking curbside or in the driveway, keep your SUV shielded from the elements with tailored protection.

Van Covers: Protect work or family vans with covers engineered for full coverage and secure fit, even in windy conditions.

Car Seat Covers: Preserve your vehicle's interior with breathable, easy-to-clean seat protection in a variety of styles.

Floor Mats: Catch spills, dirt, and wear with custom-fit mats designed for durability and easy maintenance.

Motorcycle & ATV Covers: Keep your rides ready to roll with weatherproof covers that fend off dust, moisture, and UV damage.

Ready to Cover More and Spend Less?

The Early Summer Sale is already making waves, but it won't last long. Now's your chance to cover your car, truck, SUV, van, or bike with the industry's most trusted protection.

Shop today, save 40% and remember to enter code GET10 in the cart for an additional 10% off.

About National Car Covers

National Car Covers is a leading online retailer of vehicle protection products. From all-weather car covers to custom-fit seat protection and floor mats, we offer high-performance solutions for drivers who demand the best. With exceptional customer service and an extensive catalog of trusted brands, the company has become a one-stop shop for anyone who wants to protect their investment and drive with confidence.