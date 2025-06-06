Primary Hydrogen Announces Renewal Of Marketing Agreement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: HDRO) (FSE: 83W0) (OTCQB: HNATF) (the "" or "") is pleased to announce the extension of its strategic marketing agreement (the "") with Euro Digital Media Ltd. ("") (address 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London UK WC2H 9JQ) previously announced on November 27, 2024, March 28, 2025 and May 7, 2025.

Under the terms of the Services Agreement, Euro Digital creates campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, performs detailed keyword research, setup and manages remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, coordinates online advertisers and marketers corresponding to online marketing targets, creates landing pages for ad campaigns and generally bring attention to the business of the Company.

The Company has renewed the Services Agreement and agreed to pay Euro Digital a fee of USD $100,000 for continuation of the ongoing services, inclusive of third-party costs. The renewal of the services under the Services Agreement will commence on or about June 10, 2025, and continue until the earlier of (a) a two-month term, and (b) exhaustion of the marketing budget. The principal of Euro Digital is Harry Kundan. The Company will not issue any securities to Euro Digital as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Euro Digital (including its principal) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The renewal of the Services Agreement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With over 740 acres in the U.S. and 230 square kilometers across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects. Primary also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia and has an option to acquire a 75% interest in a hydrogen-REE project known as Wicheeda North, also located in British Columbia.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ben Asuncion, CEO, Primary Hydrogen Corp. at ...

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to the provision of services by Euro Digital to the Company.

Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of their officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the risk that the TSX Venture Exchange will not approve the Service Agreement, stock market volatility and capital market fluctuations, general market and industry conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at . Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Primary Hydrogen Corp.