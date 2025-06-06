UCLA And Board Of Regents Face Legal Fallout After Child Care Teacher's Sexual Abuse Conviction

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Today is about justice for the victims and accountability for those who failed to protect them," said Gregory Glazer, attorney at Herman Law. "We thank the City Attorney's Office, especially Jennifer Waxler, for pursuing justice in this case."

Rodriguez worked at the Krieger Child Care Center for over 25 years. The reported abuse occurred between July and December 2023 and resulted in multiple convictions related to the sexual abuse of children under his care. Today, he was sentenced to just seven years in county jail, ordered to pay fines and will be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years. Rodriguez must also comply with protective orders through June 2029 for all victims and the UCLA campus.

"This sentencing brings some accountability, but we must now focus on the larger failure - how this abuse was allowed to happen and how long it was ignored," Glazer said. "We will continue to fight for every family impacted by this abuse, and we won't stop until the systems meant to protect our children are properly in place and followed."

In the new civil lawsuit filed today, Herman Law outlines additional allegations of negligence on the part of UCLA, including failures in mandated reporting, supervision breakdowns and missed opportunities to investigate credible complaints. The firm alleges that the university failed to act on early red flags and allowed Rodriguez continued access to vulnerable children, despite prior concerns raised by staff and parents.

"Rodriguez was allowed to take little girls into restrooms alone. Classroom windows were covered. Children sat on his lap. One child ran away crying - and still, the abuse continued," Glazer said. "The allegations are horrific, including sexual assault and other deeply disturbing conduct."

Herman Law is currently in active communication with UCLA officials to ensure safeguards are in place to prevent retaliation against any students, faculty or staff who report abuse or raise concerns related to the Krieger Child Care Center. The firm continues to represent victims in this case and is reviewing additional reports.

"This is about more than one case. It is about creating space for victims and their families to speak their truth and ensuring that no child is ever silenced," Glazer said. "The bravery of those who came forward cannot be overstated. They are transforming pain into purpose and paving the way for others who may still be too afraid to speak."

As more victims come forward, Herman Law is dedicated to making sure their voices are heard and that the institutions responsible are held accountable. The firm urges anyone with information about abuse or misconduct at UCLA's Krieger Child Care Center to come forward. All reports are handled confidentially, and support is available for those seeking justice.

"This sentencing marks progress, but justice isn't just a verdict - it's lasting change," Glazer added. "The warning signs were there, and they were ignored. Institutions must do better. We stand with the courageous survivors and families who came forward, and we remain committed to holding those in power accountable while pushing for the changes needed to protect every child."

For more information or to speak to someone at Herman Law, call (561) 565-6190 or visit ChristopherRodriguezLawsuits .

