Russia Unleashes 400 Drones, 40 Missiles Across Ukraine, Leaving 6 Dead, 80 Injured

MENAFN - Live Mint) Days after Ukraine hit more than a third of multiple nuclear-capable bombers in Russia, Moscow launched a scathing attack on almost all of Ukraine, firing over 400 drones and 40 missiles. At least nine regions were affected with the missiles and drone attacks. They include Kyiv, Lviv, and Sumy.

Russia's Ministry of Defence said its strikes were in response to what it called Kyiv's“terrorist acts.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described it as one of the largest attacks since the war began.

Three firefighters were killed in Kyiv, two civilians were killed in Lutsk, and another person was killed in Chernihiv, according to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service. Also Read | Russia rebuffs Donald Trump's 'fighting children' comment, says Ukraine war an 'existential issue'

After the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had used more than 400 drones and 40 missiles in the overnight attack, making it among the war's largest.

He said Moscow's attack injured 80 and targeted "almost all" of Ukraine, listing nine regions, from Lviv in the west to Sumy in the northeast.

During a phone call with his US counterpart Donald Trump on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would be forced to respond to Kyiv's attack .

It remained unclear whether the attack marked the full extent of Russia's promised retaliation or if President Putin plans to escalate further.

Although Ukrainians had been buoyed last weekend by the news of Kyiv's successful operation, many were wary of how Russia might strike back. But after Friday's strikes, Kyiv residents told CNN they supported Ukraine's strikes against the aircraft Moscow has used to bomb Ukraine for more than three years.

“It didn't break us at all. The morale is as high as it was. We strongly believe in our armed forces,” said Olha, a 39-year-old from the capital who did not wish to give her last name.

(With agency inputs)