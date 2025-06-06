Pahalgam Attack Won't Halt J & K's Progress: PM

PM Narendra Modi

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condemned the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam as a deliberate attempt by Pakistan to undermine“insaniyat (humanity) and Kashmiriyat (Kashmiri ethos),” targeting not only peace but also the livelihoods of Kashmiris dependent on tourism.

Addressing a massive public rally in Katra after inaugurating the first direct train service to the Kashmir Valley, Modi called the assault“a sinister effort to incite communal violence in India and cripple the tourism sector that sustains thousands of hardworking Kashmiris.”

Highlighting the symbolic significance of the inauguration, featuring the world's highest arched Chenab railway bridge and India's first cable-stayed Anji bridge, Modi emphasized that despite such attacks, Jammu and Kashmir is poised for progress.

“Pakistan stands against humanity, social harmony, and economic prosperity,” Modi said, adding that the attack was aimed at robbing Kashmiris of their 'rozi-roti' (livelihood).

The Prime Minister praised the courage of Adil Hussain Shah, a young pony ride operator who lost his life resisting terrorists during the attack, and lamented the loss of 26 innocent lives, including tourists and locals.

Modi recalled India's cross-border military response under Operation Sindoor in early May, calling it a“decisive blow” that destroyed terrorist infrastructure deep inside Pakistan. He said Pakistan's retaliatory shelling on civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir reflected its frustration and condemned the attack on schools, hospitals, temples, mosques, and gurdwaras.

Expressing solidarity with victims of the shelling, Modi announced an enhanced relief package: families of those whose houses were completely destroyed will receive an additional Rs 2 lakh, and those with partially damaged homes will get Rs 1 lakh. He also confirmed that compassionate appointments have been given to next of kin of those killed.

The Prime Minister said decades of terrorism had crushed the dreams of Jammu and Kashmir's youth, forcing many to accept violence as their fate. However, he stressed that the government has reversed this trend, with young people now witnessing the rise of shopping malls, cinema halls, and vibrant markets.

“Development will not be deterred by the Pahalgam incident. Any obstacle to the dreams of our youth will have to face Modi first,” he declared.

Modi pointed to the large turnout at the Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela and the upcoming Amarnath Yatra as evidence of the region's resilience and unity.

Referring to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's remarks, Modi highlighted that the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link, including the iconic Chenab and Anji bridges, fulfills a long-held dream and marks a historic milestone for Jammu and Kashmir.

The 272-kilometre rail project, built at a cost of nearly Rs 44,000 crore, includes 36 tunnels and 943 bridges, ensuring all-weather connectivity that will drive economic integration.

Modi also announced the expansion of MBBS seats in the region from 500 to 1,300 and the establishment of a new medical college in Reasi district to improve healthcare.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised the completion of the rail link and paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for declaring the project of national importance. Abdullah humorously noted the change in Jammu and Kashmir's status from a state to a union territory after the abrogation of Article 370 and expressed confidence that statehood will be restored under Modi's leadership.