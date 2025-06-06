Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-06-06 08:06:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah performed the Eid Al-Adha prayers at the State Grand Mosque.

GAZA -- Israeli occupying forces killed at least eight Palestinians and injured over 61 others in renewed massacres in Rafah City in southern Gaza Strip.

ISLAMABAD -- The Pakistani Foreign Office strongly condemned the airstrikes by Israeli occupation forces on Beirut's southern suburbs and parts of southern Lebanon last night.

MADRID -- The Spanish government affirmed its categorical rejection of any interference in the work of the International Criminal Court (ICC). (end) mb

