Ukraine Receives Over 7,000 Units Of Energy Equipment From International Partners

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this at the III International Summit of Cities and Regions, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I am especially grateful to those who helped us endure the winters of this war. The Russians did everything possible to cause a blackout. Thanks to our cooperation, we have obtained over 7,000 units of energy equipment. Additionally, there are already 454 alternative energy projects," the President said.

Zelensky also thanked cities and communities that have sheltered displaced Ukrainians during the war.

"This war is long, and providing shelter remains crucial. I deeply appreciate your respect and support for Ukrainians,” he said.

As earlier reported, the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine has raised EUR 1.2 billion from donors over the past three years.