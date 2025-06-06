Zero Gravity Lifts Off On Documentary Showcase

In Zero Gravity, middle school students from San Jose, California, enter a nationwide NASA tournament to code satellites aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Led by an inspiring first-time coach, the team rises from budding digital dreamers to ultimately represent California in the ISS finals tournament-where astronauts execute the young coders' algorithms in orbit, 250 miles above Earth.

Directed by Thomas Verrette, the film follows the kids' transformation and serves as a powerful reminder: the future begins with those bold enough to imagine it.

An official selection at over 70 film festivals-including DOC NYC, Cinequest and the Cleveland International Film Festival-Zero Gravity has won 18 documentary awards from Audience Choice to Best Editing. Endorsed by scientists and educators, the film has reached more than 10,000 students nationwide through classroom and community screenings.

ABOUT THOMAS VERRETTE

Thomas Verrette is an award-winning director, producer and editor. A more than 15-year veteran of the film industry, Verrette is a former FOX and Disney creative and post-production executive. He is most known for producing the 20-episode World Cup docu-series Phenoms for FOX Sports. Verrette began his career upon graduating from the Savannah College of Art and Design. Zero Gravity is his first feature documentary as a director.

