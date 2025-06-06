Ralph Caruso

Above the Line Production Rentals - Trucks

Ralph Caruso's Above The Line Production Rentals Celebrates 10 Years of Growth as Key Supplier to Top Film Productions

- Ralph CarusoBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After months of widespread disruption from the historic writers' and actors' strikes, the film industry is finally emerging from a prolonged standstill. Amid this long-awaited revival, a Boston-based company is helping lead the charge on the East Coast. For Massachusetts's Above The Line Production Rentals (ATL) , recent trends in the film industry have allowed Enzo and Ralph Caruso to bring their production equipment agency into the spotlight, allowing some of the biggest Hollywood productions to capitalize on their company's 10 years of steady growth and experience. Through ATL's diverse collection of production equipment, including hair and makeup trailers and director vans, Enzo and Ralph Caruso are showing how local businesses can have a strong impact on the success of major film productions.For more than a century, the American film industry has been synonymous with one place: Hollywood. As a world-renowned hub for film production, it's long been seen as the destination for aspiring stars and visionary directors alike. But while the glamor of Tinseltown remains iconic, the recent writers' and actors' strikes have exposed deeper structural challenges facing the industry. In the wake of these disruptions, a shift is underway. Filmmaking is no longer confined to Los Angeles, and production is becoming more geographically diverse than ever before. And Boston's ATL is helping lead the charge by bringing the necessary infrastructure to support the industry on the East Coast-offering high-quality, ready-to-roll production equipment that enables major studios and independent filmmakers alike to hit the ground running, without the logistical bottlenecks of Hollywood.Enzo and Ralph Caruso have cited several factors as reasons for the resurgence of film production in northeastern states such as Massachusetts. In addition to the beauty and strength of Massachusetts and their infrastructure, tax incentives such as the MA Film Tax Credit have encouraged filmmakers to film in Massachusetts, which means that local film-adjacent businesses are in an ideal position to fulfill common production needs.“After coming to the understanding that all of the films and projects that came to the Northeast were being serviced by industry titans from New York, it was obvious that there was a ripe opening for a local business to be started,” Ralph Caruso said.“With the productive tailwind of the MA Film Tax credit that encourages studios to film in MA, Above the Line has positioned itself as its own industry titan to stimulate the local economy and give MA residents and local unions an ability to work and be compensated within a lively community.”Over ATL's lifespan, the company has worked on hundreds of productions, including projects from studios such as Warner Bros., Netflix, Universal, Apple, and Disney, along with projects starring Hollywood A-listers such as Dwayne“The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Zendaya, Mark Wahlberg, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jennifer Lawrence to name a few. Since its inception, ATL has worked hard to be the one-stop shop for every production filming in Massachusetts. Over the years, the company has organically grown into one of the Northeast's best and most trusted production equipment agencies.At its core, Above the Line aims to leave more than just a reputation for professionalism and the highest quality service-it's working to build a legacy of empowering local talent and reshaping where great films can be made.“We're proud to support the hardworking professionals of Massachusetts and the North East who don't just watch movies-they help bring them to life,” said Enzo Caruso.“Our goal is to continue attracting world-class productions to the East Coast, support local unions, and give communities the thrill of seeing their own neighborhoods on the big screen.”About Above the Line Production RentalsAbove the Line Production Rentals is a Massachusetts-based production equipment company founded by Ralph Caruso and his youngest son, Enzo, providing top-tier support to film, television, and commercial productions across the Northeast. With a diverse inventory of equipment spanning hundreds of pieces, ATL has become a trusted partner for major studios such as Warner Bros., Netflix, Disney, Apple and Universal. Backed by over a decade of steady growth and fueled by Massachusetts's strong infrastructure and film tax incentives, ATL is committed to empowering local talent and unions while helping bring high-profile productions to life beyond Hollywood.

Liz Fullerton

Above The Line Production Rentals

+1 978-457-3237

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.