On A Historic Day For Advanced Aviation, AUVSI Applauds Executive Orders Advancing U.S. Leadership In Drones

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Friday afternoon, President Trump signed two sweeping executive orders focused on strengthening U.S. leadership in uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS, or drones). These actions aim to streamline rulemaking for enabling regulations, fortify domestic supply chains and promote manufacturing, advance security measures, and align federal operations with emerging aviation technologies.

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) applauds the Administration's commitment to advancing drone integration through timely, coordinated federal action. These Executive Orders mark a significant step toward reducing regulatory uncertainty, accelerating innovation and manufacturing, and reinforcing U.S. competitiveness in the global autonomy race.

“Today is a historic day for the drone industry in the United States. The White House Executive Orders issued today showcase that drones are critical to American economic strength, national security, and global leadership” said Michael Robbins, AUVSI's President & CEO.“AUVSI commends the Trump Administration for advancing policies that will ensure U.S. leadership in drone innovation, security, operations, and manufacturing. As we have long advocated, innovation and security must advance in lockstep, and President Trump got that right with these Executive Orders. By prioritizing long-overdue drone enabling rules and much needed security reforms, the Administration is accelerating the safe and responsible growth of the drone industry at a pivotal moment.”

Among the key provisions of the executive orders:

- BVLOS Expansion and Drone Integration Acceleration: Directs the FAA to enable routine Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations for commercial and public safety missions, and to accelerate development, testing, and scaling of U.S. drone technologies, including advanced air mobility and autonomous systems.

-Updated UAS Integration Roadmap: Calls for the FAA to publish a revised roadmap for the integration of civil UAS into the National Airspace System, reflecting updated capabilities and timelines.

- Domestic Drone Industrial Base Strengthening: Prioritizes U.S.-manufactured UAS in federal procurement, promotes their export, and takes steps to protect critical drone technologies from foreign exploitation.

- Supporting the Warfighter and Airspace Access: Improves access to high-performance, U.S.-made drones for military use and streamlines airspace and spectrum access to better support national security missions.

- Detection and Tracking Authorities & Grants: Authorizes federal agencies to use existing legal authorities to detect, track, and identify drones and drone signals; and allows state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) agencies to access grant programs for related detection technologies.

- Private Critical Infrastructure Detection Guidance: Mandates publication of federal guidance to assist private critical infrastructure owners and operators in deploying drone detection systems safely and effectively.

- Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) Integration Pilot: Establishes an eVTOL integration program, selecting at least five pilot projects to advance vertical mobility use cases such as cargo transport and medical response.

AUVSI has long advocated for many of these reforms through active engagement with the White House, public comments, Congressional testimony, and federal agency engagement. Earlier this week, AUVSI's Michael Robbins testified before the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee during a hearing titled“FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024: Stakeholder Perspectives One Year Later,” where he underscored the urgency of BVLOS rulemaking, clear procurement guidance, and expanded training resources for local authorities and first responders.

An outpouring of support from AUVSI member companies highlights the strong industry consensus on the Executive Orders and their significance for the future of autonomous aviation.

- David Carbon, Vice President and General Manager of Amazon Prime Air, said,“Amazon remains committed to supporting the safe and scalable integration of drones into the national airspace. We firmly believe in maintaining a high safety and regulatory bar, which is essential for building public trust and fostering innovation in this transformative technology, and we applaud President Trump and Secretary of Transportation Duffy for their leadership in prioritizing policies and regulations that will enable commercial drone operations to scale in the United States. The focus on advancing regulations for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) commercial drone operations is particularly crucial, as it will provide much-needed regulatory certainty for operators.''

- Matt McCrann, CEO of DroneShield LLC, said,“Executive action that broadens counter-drone authorities is a critical step forward in safeguarding our national airspace and increasing the safety and security of the homeland. By expanding the capabilities of trusted agencies and security stakeholders, we're better equipped to respond to evolving threats and ensure the safety of our communities, infrastructure, and public events. These orders help close longstanding security gaps and empower innovation in uncrewed systems, airspace awareness and defense.”

- Todd Graetz, CEO of Aerolane, Founding Member of the Drone Advisory Committee and the Advanced Aviation Advisory Committee, and Committee Co-Chair of the BVLOS Advisory and Rulemaking Committee, said,“The United States is still at the forefront of safe and innovative aviation but in order to continue this trajectory, we need leadership from the White House, DOT and FAA to continue our march towards expansion of BVLOS drones, and the Part 108 NPRM is critical. The Trump Administration has proven a willingness to drive innovation. The NPRM, combined with Export Policy Modernization and a scaling of Domestic UAS Industry Support will keep our country at the vanguard of aviation innovation.”

- Peter Fuchs, CEO of Ascent AeroSystems, said,“These executive actions mark a decisive commitment by the White House to secure America's drone industrial base-but lasting impact will depend on whether the rest of government follows through with the coordinated demand, reformed procurement processes, and streamlined operational approvals needed to translate policy into a sustainable strategic capability.”

- Zohar Halachmi, CEO and Chairman of D-Fend Solutions, said, "D-Fend Solutions commends President Trump's dedicated efforts to proactively address the increasing threat of illicit drone activity in the United States. These executive orders are a crucial step in ensuring the protection of our national security, critical infrastructure, and the safety of the public."

- Kevin Steen, CEO of AURA Network Systems, said,“"BVLOS flight demands the right regulatory foundation and infrastructure. The administration's decisive action accelerates progress, ensuring secure spectrum supports safe, scalable integration-driving the industry into its next era."

- Nadeem Saeed, CEO of AirGyde, said,“Just as the establishment of the Interstate Highway System in the 1950s transformed the U.S. economy by enabling high-speed transportation and catalyzing the development of supporting infrastructure-such as service stations, rest areas, and public safety networks-we believe that modern rulemaking, executive action, and forward-looking policy are equally essential to accelerate the safe integration and expansion of Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM). AirGyde commends the Administration for its leadership and decisive action in advancing long-awaited measures that will position the United States at the forefront of the next era in aviation. These steps not only foster innovation and operational growth but also lay the groundwork for domestic industry development and high-quality job creation across the country.”

- Trevor Perrott, CEO of Censys Technologies, said,“We at Censys Technologies applaud the Administration's decision to promote the growth of the next chapter of aviation. With this call to action, those of us who have been fiercely striving to develop solutions to keep America at the forefront of modern aviation will receive better alignment with our regulatory authorities. With the FAA clearly directed, we believe that a stronger industry/government partnership will unleash the power of American innovation to keep the USA firmly in the lead of this global industry.“

- Eric Brock, CEO of Ondas, said, "Our drones are deployed today in defense, public safety, and infrastructure. What we needed was a clear framework to scale-and now we have it. This will accelerate commercialization across the entire industry and catalyze a robust, private sector led investment cycle in the drone sector."

- Pat Baskinger, CEO of AX Enterprize, said,“AX Enterprize works to support the safe and scalable integration of autonomous systems into the National Airspace System (NAS) with its partners in both the public and private sectors, bridging gaps between AAM and UAS operations. We applaud the administration's executive orders, which propel the commitment of our industry's leadership to advance scalable autonomous systems and accelerate realized progress.”

- Adam Bercu, CEO of Guardian, said,“This is a smart move by the Trump Administration. Prioritizing American-made drones for regulatory approvals aligns national security with industrial policy. It sends a clear signal: the U.S. is serious about rebuilding domestic manufacturing capacity in critical tech sectors. At Guardian we're developing next-generation aerial systems, and this decision helps create the right policy environment for long-term innovation and strategic competitiveness. This is a solid first step towards making the U.S the leader in drone technology again.”

- Arthur Erickson, CEO of Hylio, said,“We believe American self-reliance in drone manufacturing and component sourcing is an existential necessity; drone technology has shown itself to be incredibly important in private industry as well as civil and military government sectors. The executive orders put out by the Trump administration which promote US-manufacturers, such as Hylio, while simultaneously curbing the anti-competitive practices of Chinese manufacturers are a powerful step in the right direction to establish a robust and secure American drone industrial base. We are fully supportive of the administration's efforts and applaud them for their decisive action.”

- John Goodson, Founder and CEO of Darkhive, said,“At Darkhive, we applaud the recently released Executive Orders as a critical step in helping drive the U.S. drone industry forward. Steps to support domestic manufacturing alongside efforts to secure redundant and resilient supply chains for critical robotics components are vital to ensure the United States has the ability to field the systems needed, at scale, for the modern battlefield. Additional guidance to amplify Department of Defense procurement and continued support for organizations like EXIM bank, who provide critical support for companies selling into international markets, will continue to help companies like Darkhive scale domestic and international adoption. We are excited to move the U.S. drone industry forward as a vital sector building for the national interest."

- Tom Walker, CEO of DroneUp, said,“DroneUp applauds the Trump administration for issuing executive orders that foster innovation and, above all, safety in unmanned systems and autonomy. With President Trump's commitment, we look forward to the U.S. taking leadership of this game-changing industry.”

- Brendan Stewart, VP of Regulatory Affairs at Red Cat, said,“This executive action marks a critical step toward accelerating innovation and reaffirming American leadership in uncrewed aviation. Advancing long-anticipated policies such as updates to federal procurement and expansion of the Blue UAS list, while reinforcing support for U.S. manufacturers paves the way to scale domestic drone production. We applaud the Administration's commitment to strengthening both national security and allied capabilities through a resilient U.S. drone industry.”

- Michael Healander, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Airspace Link, said,“These Federal initiatives mark a historic turning point for American aviation-we're witnessing the birth of a truly integrated drone ecosystem that will transform everything from emergency response to infrastructure maintenance. Airspace Link has been building the foundational Drone Operations Management System (DOMS-UTM) needed to ensure this pivotal expansion happens safely and securely."

- Lori DeMatteis, Chief Revenue Officer of MatrixSpace, said,“We are pleased to see these orders address our gaps in airspace awareness to keep our nation safe from the adversarial use of drones and other dangerous aircraft, enabling us to create the vision of a golden dome of protection. It also ensures leading edge technology development to support AAM, Package Delivery and so many other possibilities yet to be discovered. And most critically it supports America First with manufacturing and development here in our United States.”

- Wahid Nawabi, CEO of AV, said,“These extensive and impactful Executive Orders represent profound advancement by implementing crucial measures in support of national security and safe use of national airspace. They significantly enhance international competitiveness, strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, and facilitate broader employment of domestic CUAS. Ultimately, these directives pave the way for operationalizing autonomous systems, driving our industry toward unparalleled innovation and growth."

- Adam Bry, co-founder & CEO at Skydio, said, "Drones are no longer just useful tools – they are becoming essential infrastructure for our national security, public safety agencies, and critical industries. We've demonstrated that American companies can compete and win by leveraging our nation's advantages in AI and autonomy, while designing and manufacturing this new class of cutting-edge aerospace device at home in the U.S. We commend the administration's actions to strengthen the domestic drone industry and help ensure America leads the next century of aviation."

AUVSI is eager to continue working with the White House, DOT and FAA, DHS, DoD, and other interagency stakeholders to implement these policies and advance U.S. leadership in the uncrewed and autonomous aviation sector.

You can read the full text of the "Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty" EO here .

You can read the full text of the "Unleashing American Drone Dominance" EO here .

