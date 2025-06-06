Saudi Crown Prince, Pakistan PM Talk Bilateral Ties
Makkah: HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud discussed on Friday in Makkah with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif bilateral relations and ways to develop bilateral cooperation across various fields.
The two sides also discussed regional developments and efforts to achieve security and stability.
