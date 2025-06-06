Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Crown Prince, Pakistan PM Talk Bilateral Ties

2025-06-06 07:13:49
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Makkah: HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud discussed on Friday in Makkah with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif bilateral relations and ways to develop bilateral cooperation across various fields.

The two sides also discussed regional developments and efforts to achieve security and stability.

