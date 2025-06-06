Raymond West Announces Open House And Reception At New Cypress Headquarters

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Raymond West headquarters in Cypress, CA."Raymond West Intralogistics Solutions is hosting an Open House on June 12, 2025, to celebrate its new 215,000-square-foot Cypress, CA headquarters with facility tours, product demonstrations, and networking receptions.

The day's festivities will include two special opportunities for guests to experience the new 215,000-square-foot facility and Raymond West's latest innovations in material handling and warehouse automation:



Lunch Served: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Enjoy a complimentary lunch while touring the facility and viewing live demonstrations of cutting-edge solutions, including the Movu Atlas 2D, De-Stuff-It, iWarehouse, Radio Shuttle, Bastian ML2, and a Virtual Reality Simulator.

Cocktail & Appetizer Reception: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Join us for an evening reception featuring cocktails and appetizers, networking with industry professionals, and interactive product showcases.



“We're thrilled to welcome our customers, partners, and community to our new headquarters,” said James Wilcox, CEO of Raymond West and Toyota Lift Northwest.“This facility represents our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer service. Our Open House is a chance for guests to see how our end-to-end solutions can help businesses store, move, and optimize their operations like never before-all while enjoying great food and hospitality.”

The new Cypress headquarters consolidates Raymond West's previous three buildings into one, providing greater efficiency and a central location for serving both Los Angeles and Orange County commercial and industrial centers.

To RSVP or for more information, please visit

