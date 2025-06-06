Raymond West Announces Open House And Reception At New Cypress Headquarters
"Raymond West headquarters in Cypress, CA."Raymond West Intralogistics Solutions is hosting an Open House on June 12, 2025, to celebrate its new 215,000-square-foot Cypress, CA headquarters with facility tours, product demonstrations, and networking receptions.
CYPRESS, CA - Raymond West Intralogistics Solutions is excited to announce an Open House event at its new, state-of-the-art headquarters in Cypress, California. The celebration will take place on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 5560 Katella Ave., Cypress, CA 90630.
The day's festivities will include two special opportunities for guests to experience the new 215,000-square-foot facility and Raymond West's latest innovations in material handling and warehouse automation:
-
Lunch Served: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Enjoy a complimentary lunch while touring the facility and viewing live demonstrations of cutting-edge solutions, including the Movu Atlas 2D, De-Stuff-It, iWarehouse, Radio Shuttle, Bastian ML2, and a Virtual Reality Simulator.
Cocktail & Appetizer Reception: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Join us for an evening reception featuring cocktails and appetizers, networking with industry professionals, and interactive product showcases.
“We're thrilled to welcome our customers, partners, and community to our new headquarters,” said James Wilcox, CEO of Raymond West and Toyota Lift Northwest.“This facility represents our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer service. Our Open House is a chance for guests to see how our end-to-end solutions can help businesses store, move, and optimize their operations like never before-all while enjoying great food and hospitality.”
The new Cypress headquarters consolidates Raymond West's previous three buildings into one, providing greater efficiency and a central location for serving both Los Angeles and Orange County commercial and industrial centers.
To RSVP or for more information, please visit
About Raymond West Intralogistics Solutions
At Raymond West, our aim is to deliver the utmost quality and to work for continuous improvement every day, in every aspect of our business. Serving the entire West Coast, Raymond West is your trusted partner in customized intralogistics solutions and exceptional support for all your business needs. We specialize in keeping your warehouse running efficiently, providing comprehensive services to help you Store, Move, and Optimize your operations for productivity and growth.
About Toyota Lift Northwest
Our goal is to exceed your expectations at all touch points by providing you with turnkey solutions for all of your forklift needs and exceptional customer service built on honesty, transparency and respect. We are happy to not only get you the world's leading forklift, but also improve your warehouse efficiency through: storage systems, safety equipment, planned maintenance and more.
