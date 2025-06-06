'The Wilde Girls' Takes Manhattan By Storm, Certified Fresh And Funny As Hell

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The Wilde Girls, new comedy hit now playing at the Cinema Village in Manhattan."Indie Cult Contender, The Wilde Girls, Opens at Cinema Village with Critical Raves and a 91% Audience Score.







NEW YORK, NY - June 6, 2025 - The Wilde Girls, the irreverent, Depression-era survival comedy with 21st-century attitude, has officially crash-landed in Manhattan - and it's bringing big laughs, bigger heart, and even bigger buzz. Opening today at Cinema Village in Greenwich Village, this madcap indie gem has already earned its stripes, including Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes and an impressive 91% audience score .

The uproarious film by director Timothy Hines is drawing critical applause, and the kind of word-of-mouth usually reserved for future cult classics. Beloved New York critic Avi Offer calls it“ a wildly original and side-splitting satire... Think Romy & Michele meets Bringing Up Baby by way of *Hundreds of Beavers. ” Offer's glowing Rotten Tomatoes review praises the film's“razor-sharp wit,”“perfectly outrageous tone,” and“a police station scene that almost rivals Bringing Up Baby.”

THE STORY: When spoiled New York heiresses Mattie and Tinsley Wilde lose their fortune during the Great Depression, they're exiled to the unforgiving forests of Oregon-where they suspect their conniving aunts have hired an assassin to kill them. Left with nothing but couture baggage and a jammed rifle, they stumble into the path of a reclusive mountain man who may or may not be more trouble than he's worth. What unfolds is an anarchic fish-out-of-water survival comedy with wild twists, unexpected heart, and enough absurdity to make Broad City blush. Think Legally Blonde meets The Revenant-with a side of Clue and screwball charm.







Above: The Wilde Girls. PENDRAGON PICTURES.

THE CAST: Cali Scolari brings bold, hilarious chaos to the role of Mattie Wilde, the older sister with the perfect blend of awkwadness and accidental badassery. The daughter of beloved Emmy-winner Peter Scolari (Bosom Buddies, Newhart, Girls), Cali proves she's a rising comedic force to watch. Lydia Pearl Pentz , hailed by critics as“a fresh, multi-layered force,” plays younger sister Tinsley with a shopping addiction and a flair for drama. It's a breakout performance from the Vancouver-born actor lighting up the indie scene. Teddy Smith , downtown NYC comedy regular and scene-stealer, plays Silas , the possibly deranged, definitely unforgettable mountain man who's as unpredictable as a bear in a liquor store.

THE BUZZ: After a raucous premiere at Laemmle NoHo 7 in Los Angeles, The Wilde Girls stormed onto Rotten Tomatoes with Certified Fresh status, bolstered by glowing reviews and an outpouring of audience love. With comparisons to screwball classics and indie darlings alike, the film is quickly becoming the talk of the town.

Critics praise its“bones of a classic and the bite of something totally fresh,” and audiences are lining up in Lower Manhattan, NYU, and the East Village for the kind of laugh-out-loud theatrical experience that's increasingly rare.

Why You Should Go: If you're anywhere near Union Square , Tompkins Square Park , or grabbing cold brew on St. Mark's , you're dangerously close to missing the indie comedy of the summer. This is a movie to see with a crowd , where gasps, howls, and“OMG same” moments roll through the theater like waves.

The WIlde Girls Trailer Link:

Now playing at Cinema Village , 22 E 12th St (just off University Place-perfect for a post–Farmers Market plan or pre–late-night ramen stop).

Check showtimes & tickets now at: [Cinema Village Website] Walk-ups welcome | Online booking recommended.

Cinema Village link: com/Now-Playing/The-Wilde-Girls