Author's Tranquility Press Presents: 'Quack Goes The Corgi'

A joyfully illustrated romp with the world's spunkiest Corgi-short on legs, long on personality

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - In a world that could use a few more smiles and a lot more tail wags, QUACK Goes the Corgi delivers both in generous, side-splitting, heartwarming measure. This new children's book by Nancy Kondos , published by Author's Tranquility Press , is a raucous tribute to the chaos, charm, and unmistakable chatter of the Pembroke Welsh Corgi.

Now available on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, and eBook, this whimsically illustrated book follows a Corgi who doesn't bark, exactly-he QUACKS. And he does it a lot.

A Dog's Life, Told in Colorful Whimsy and Comic Truth

Let's be honest: this is not your average dog book. It doesn't just celebrate the Corgi-it channels its spirit. Page after illustrated page, Kondos immerses readers in the day-to-day antics of a stubby-legged royal with a lot to say and even more to chew, chase, guard, and QUACK at.

We meet a Corgi who:

Declares war on cookie jars left unfilled

Believes in love (but not in sharing Valentines)

Engages in epic staring contests with rabbits

Plays "sock-err" with the fervor of a World Cup finalist

And-naturally-claims to have been knighted by Queen Elizabeth herself



This isn't just a story. It's a collection of moments, mischief, and the boundless magic of a dog who turns everyday messes into unforgettable memories.

For Dog Lovers, Daydreamers, and Corgi Connoisseurs of All Ages

Kondos's playful rhymes and spirited illustrations capture the personality quirks dog owners will instantly recognize, especially anyone who's been outsmarted by a creature half their height and twice their willpower.

It's the perfect bedtime book for kids. A light-hearted laugh for adults. And an absolute must-have for any Corgi owner who understands that barking is an art-and that sometimes, it sounds a little like a QUACK.

Get QUACK Goes the Corgi on Amazon and let the world's noisiest, happiest dog remind you what unconditional joy looks like-with four legs and very short ones at that.

About the Author

Nancy Kondos is a devoted animal lover, illustrator, and proud Corgi mom living in Dahlonega, Georgia with her husband Christ and their rescued bloodhound, Daisy. Nancy draws more with her heart than with her hands, capturing the comic brilliance of Corgis who“QUACK” their way through life and steal cookies, socks, and hearts in equal measure. Her Corgis keeps her grounded, giggling, and glowing-with joy, and yes, fur.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, Author's Tranquility Press celebrates writers whose stories spark laughter, wisdom, and wonder. From whimsical picture books to heartfelt memoirs, ATP elevates voices that inspire the human spirit-one beautiful book at a time.

Learn more at authorstranquilitypress .