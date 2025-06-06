Michael Bloom Advocates For Emotional And Cultural Competence In Nursing

MENAFN - GetNews) Healthcare isn't just about medical procedures, it's about understanding people's stories, fears, and hopes. A patient may not remember specific medical interventions, but they'll always remember how you made them feel Nurse Michael Bloom Highlights the Critical Role of Empathy and Communication in Healthcare

Michael Bloom , a registered nurse with extensive clinical experience, is raising awareness about the importance of emotional care and cultural competence in healthcare settings. Drawing from his personal and professional experiences, Bloom emphasizes that providing effective healthcare goes beyond medical treatments-it involves empathy, understanding, and effective communication.

“Healthcare isn't just about medical procedures,” Bloom explains.“It's about understanding people's stories, fears, and hopes. A patient may not remember specific medical interventions, but they'll always remember how you made them feel.”

According to recent studies, improved patient communication and emotional support can significantly enhance healthcare outcomes. A 2022 report by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality indicated that effective communication reduces patient anxiety and increases adherence to treatment plans by up to 35%.

Bloom's advocacy is rooted in his own nursing experiences. Early in his career, he witnessed firsthand how crucial language skills are when providing patient care.“There was a patient who spoke only Spanish and was anxious about an emergency procedure,” Bloom recalls.“No interpreter was immediately available. Being able to communicate directly brought immediate relief and highlighted how vital language skills are in healthcare.”

Beyond linguistic abilities, Bloom underscores the necessity of emotional awareness and staying calm under pressure-skills he honed working at Saxbys café during college.“Working at Saxbys taught me to read emotions quickly and handle stressful situations calmly. These abilities are essential in patient care. Being able to understand how someone might be feeling at a glance can mean the difference between their trusting you or not.”

Bloom also advocates for whole-person care, addressing emotional, mental, and spiritual health. He encourages fellow healthcare professionals and aspiring nurses to prioritize empathy and active listening in their practice.

“Always try to understand how you make patients feel,” advises Bloom.“Listen, empathize, and never underestimate kindness.”

Bloom urges everyone-healthcare workers and the broader community-to foster empathy, enhance cultural awareness, and improve emotional intelligence in everyday interactions. Healthcare professionals can contribute by actively listening, learning basic phrases in another language, and recognizing that compassion significantly impacts well-being.

For more information about emotional and cultural competence in healthcare, Bloom encourages personal reflection and proactive learning about cultural sensitivities, mental health awareness, and patient communication strategies.