'The Wilde Girls' Bursts Onto The Film Scene With Critical Praise, Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes And 91% Audience Score As Critic Avi Offer Calls It“A Cult Classic In The Making”

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Above: When your rich-girl survival plan hits a snag...and by snag, we mean a jammed rifle and one very unimpressed bear. Cali Scolari as Mattie Wilde and Lydia Pearl Pentz as Tinsley confront a bear with a jammed rifle in The Wilde Girls, now playing at the Cinema Village in Manhattan."Critics and audiences are raving about The Wilde Girls, now playing at Cinema Village in Manhattan. Rotten Tomatoes Critic Avi Offer hailed the film as a hilarious, razor-sharp satire and a future cult classic in the making, praising its inventive storytelling, breakout performances by Cali Scolari, Lydia Pearl Pentz, and Teddy Smith and its screwball charm reminiscent of Bringing Up Baby and Romy & Michele.



New York, NY - June 6, 2025 - The Wilde Girls, a madcap Depression-era comedy with a modern comedic bite, is winning over critics and audiences alike. The film, now playing at Cinema Village in Manhattan, has officially been marked Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, boasting a sky-high 91% audience score and rave reviews.

Among the loudest and most enthusiastic: New York film critic Avi Offer, known for championing future cult hits, gave a standout Rotten Tomatoes review, declaring the film“a wildly original and side-splitting satire... think Romy & Michele meets Bringing Up Baby by way of Hundreds of Beavers.”

Offer hails The Wilde Girls as“a razor-sharp satire with its tongue firmly in its cheek... hysterically funny, and just absurd enough to rival the greats.”

Directed by Timothy Hines, The Wilde Girls stars Cali Scolari (daughter of the late Emmy winner Peter Scolari) and rising talent Lydia Pearl Pentz as two glamorous, clueless sisters forced to survive the Oregon wilderness after their fortunes vanish. What ensues is an anarchic odyssey full of mayhem, misfits, and a possibly deranged mountain man played hilariously by Teddy Smith.

Offer adds:“The screenplay is witty, the timing impeccable, and the tone? Perfectly outrageous,” and,“Sheer inventiveness... hilarious absurdity... and a police station scene that almost rivals Bringing Up Baby.” The review positions The Wilde Girls as a throwback screwball comedy with razor-sharp wit and 21st-century bite.

With its mix of vintage screwball pacing and modern indie grit, The Wilde Girls is poised to become the sleeper hit of the summer, and audiences in lower Manhattan, NYU, and the East Village are already lining up to get in on the fun.

Don't miss your chance to see what critics are calling“one of the most enjoyable comedies of the year.” Now playing at Cinema Village.

