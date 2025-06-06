Alan Mehrez Awarded Prestigious Chairman's Platinum Circle Award By The International Business Brokers Association (IBBA)

MENAFN - GetNews)Alan Mehrez, an accomplished Business Broker and Mergers & Acquisitions Advisor, has been honored with the Chairman's Platinum Circle Award by the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA)-the world's largest association for business brokers, with over 3,000 members globally. This elite award is reserved for only the top-tier professionals in the field and was bestowed on just 63 members this year, marking Alan's exceptional performance and contributions to the industry.

Alan Mehrez leads Business Team USA at United Realty Group, which boasts more than 6,000 agents across Florida. Among them, Alan is recognized as the #1 Business Broker, a distinction earned through years of outstanding service, results-driven performance, and a deep understanding of business operations across diverse industries.

With a background as a successful entrepreneur who has owned and operated businesses employing hundreds of people, Alan brings real-world experience to every transaction. His professional journey also includes serving as a top-producing broker at what was once the world's second-largest investment bank, further cementing his financial and deal-making expertise.

Though based in South Florida, Alan operates in multiple states and is an active member of the Business Brokers of Florida (BBF)-an organization of over 1,100 professionals. In 2024, he was ranked as the #1 Co-Broker in South Florida, a region that comprises nearly half of BBF's total membership. He was also named among the Top 50 Brokers statewide, underscoring his leadership and consistent performance.

Widely regarded as one of the most respected Business Brokers and M&A Advisors in the nation, Alan is known for his negotiating acumen and high ethical standards. A proud graduate of UCLA and Harvard Law School, he brings a unique blend of legal insight, analytical rigor, and strategic thinking to every client engagement.

Alan's work spans all business sectors, and he takes a solution-agnostic approach, focusing solely on helping clients achieve their objectives, whether buying or selling a business.

Supporting Alan is his wife and business partner, Aileen Rodriguez, herself an award-winning professional with recognition from both the BBF and IBBA. Aileen studied Aeronautical Engineering at the University of Maryland, College Park, and plays a pivotal role in managing the Business Team USA operations. She leads administrative functions, oversees the internal team, and co-leads listing meetings and client negotiations alongside Alan.

Together, Alan and Aileen have earned the reputation of being the“A-Team” among their peers-respected for their integrity, professionalism, and results-oriented approach.