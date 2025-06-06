“A Caregiver's Tips” Delivers A Powerful, Real-Life Guide To Alzheimer's Caregiving

MENAFN - GetNews)



Because No One Should Walk the Alzheimer's Journey Alone

ATLANTA, GA - Author's Tranquility Press proudly announces the release of A Caregiver's Tips: My Wife Had Alzheimer's Disease by Fred Buse and co-author Marie Mayer -a heartfelt and practical resource crafted for caregivers navigating the immense emotional and physical challenges of Alzheimer's care.

Voice of Experience. A Legacy of Love.

This moving book chronicles Fred Buse's nine-year caregiving journey for his beloved wife Dot, offering 134 personal, compassionate tips drawn from real-world experience. Through powerful storytelling and practical insight, A Caregiver's Tips provides both emotional resonance and actionable wisdom for those walking a similar path.

Written with the support of Marie Mayer, a seasoned PR and marketing professional, the book is both a touching memoir and a hands-on guide, covering everything from early diagnosis to hospice care and memorial planning.

What Readers Will Gain:



134 Essential Tips grounded in lived experience

Guidance on medical, legal, emotional, and logistical care

Practical support for navigating daily challenges, from hygiene to medications

Reflections on emotional resilience, relationship changes, and grief

Advice on end-of-life decisions and creating meaningful final moments A caregiver's candid voice-raw, honest, and deeply human

Filling a Critical Need in Alzheimer's Literature

With millions of families affected by Alzheimer's disease worldwide, A Caregiver's Tips fills an important gap in caregiving literature. Unlike clinical manuals, this book offers deeply personalized advice, empathy, and affirmation for readers who often feel isolated in their journey.

Each chapter is a lifeline-whether you're dealing with early-stage forgetfulness or managing late-stage care complexities. From understanding sun-downing episodes to handling emotional rejection, Buse's wisdom is a steady hand in the storm​. The book is now available for purchase on Amazon.

About the Authors

Fred Buse , a retired engineer, became a full-time caregiver after his wife Dot was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. His commitment to her dignity, well-being, and comfort led him to document his learnings in the form of 134 tips to help others.

Marie Mayer brings her talents as a writer and retired public relations professional to co-author this book, offering clarity, organization, and deep compassion to Fred's caregiving journey.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press stands out as a premier publicity agency that passionately supports writers across all genres in amplifying their unique voices and broadening their reach. By harnessing cutting-edge technologies and leveraging a team with deep expertise and experience, we provide innovative solutions that help authors connect with the world.