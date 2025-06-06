Taste Music Hear Food Podcast Show Officially Debuted June 4Th Where Beats, Bites, And Culture Collide

MENAFN - GetNews)On June 4, 2025, chef and cultural storyteller Ed Porter debuted the Taste Music Hear Food Podcast Show - a genre-bending new podcast blending the worlds of food, music, and culture. The show delivers raw, flavor-forward conversations with the chefs, artists, and creatives shaping what we eat, what we hear, and how we live.

Each episode explores how rhythm and recipe intertwine - connecting soulful food, sound, and storytelling in ways that speak directly to the heart of culture.

Now streaming across all major platforms, the first three episodes feature powerhouse guests from culinary and creative circles:

EPISODE HIGHLIGHTS

1. Gavin Kaysen: The Culinary Conductor

James Beard Award–winning chef Gavin Kaysen joins the show to talk leadership, creativity, and performance in the kitchen. From his time in Michelin-starred restaurants to founding Soigné Hospitality and KZ Provisions, Gavin shares insights on collaboration, legacy, and turning food into a living art form.

Listen Now:

2. Mr. Peter Parker: The Breaks, The Bites & The Blueprint

National DJ and hip hop tastemaker Mr. Peter Parker reflects on his journey through radio, culture curation, and how food memories mirror musical milestones. With stories from Sway in the Morning to the Twin Cities, Parker talks legacy, taste, and authenticity in an era of algorithms.

Listen Now:

3. Kate Meier: Stitched with Purpose

Founder of Craftmade Aprons, Kate Meier shares how a passion project for her chef sons grew into a global brand worn by culinary professionals worldwide. We dive into fashion, resilience, and the purpose-driven mission behind her Help The House Foundation.

Listen Now:

ABOUT THE SHOW

Hosted by Ed Porter, a chef, musician, and storyteller with over 25 years in the industry, the Taste Music Hear Food Podcast Show serves as a platform for voices across creative disciplines. Known for his appearances on Netflix's Pressure Cooker and his deep connection to hip hop and hospitality, Porter brings guests into conversations that are as insightful as they are soulful.

FOLLOW + LISTEN

Website:

Stream on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube Shorts

Social: @tmhfpodcastshow on Instagram, TikTok & YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT

Ed Porter

...

Minneapolis, MN

Don't just taste the culture - hear it.