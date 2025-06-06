Taste Music Hear Food Podcast Show Officially Debuted June 4Th Where Beats, Bites, And Culture Collide
Each episode explores how rhythm and recipe intertwine - connecting soulful food, sound, and storytelling in ways that speak directly to the heart of culture.
Now streaming across all major platforms, the first three episodes feature powerhouse guests from culinary and creative circles:
EPISODE HIGHLIGHTS
1. Gavin Kaysen: The Culinary Conductor
James Beard Award–winning chef Gavin Kaysen joins the show to talk leadership, creativity, and performance in the kitchen. From his time in Michelin-starred restaurants to founding Soigné Hospitality and KZ Provisions, Gavin shares insights on collaboration, legacy, and turning food into a living art form.
Listen Now:
2. Mr. Peter Parker: The Breaks, The Bites & The Blueprint
National DJ and hip hop tastemaker Mr. Peter Parker reflects on his journey through radio, culture curation, and how food memories mirror musical milestones. With stories from Sway in the Morning to the Twin Cities, Parker talks legacy, taste, and authenticity in an era of algorithms.
Listen Now:
3. Kate Meier: Stitched with Purpose
Founder of Craftmade Aprons, Kate Meier shares how a passion project for her chef sons grew into a global brand worn by culinary professionals worldwide. We dive into fashion, resilience, and the purpose-driven mission behind her Help The House Foundation.
Listen Now:
ABOUT THE SHOW
Hosted by Ed Porter, a chef, musician, and storyteller with over 25 years in the industry, the Taste Music Hear Food Podcast Show serves as a platform for voices across creative disciplines. Known for his appearances on Netflix's Pressure Cooker and his deep connection to hip hop and hospitality, Porter brings guests into conversations that are as insightful as they are soulful.
FOLLOW + LISTEN
Website:
Stream on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube Shorts
Social: @tmhfpodcastshow on Instagram, TikTok & YouTube
MEDIA CONTACT
Ed Porter
...
Minneapolis, MN
Don't just taste the culture - hear it.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment