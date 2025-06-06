Ranong Province Is Preparing To Organize The“Ranong Trade Town”, A Grand Thai-Neighboring Trade Fair

MENAFN - GetNews) Ranong Trade Town will help elevate the local economy to the regional trade stage.







Ranong Province announced the preparation for organizing the "RANONG TRADE TOWN", a fair to showcase and sell Thai-Neighboring products and organize business matching under the project to develop the economy to create value to connect trade with the BIMSTEC and ASEAN countries for the fiscal year 2025, with the objective of generating income for local entrepreneurs, increasing trade and investment channels in the BIMSTEC and ASEAN countries, as well as strengthening and increasing competitiveness in trade and services, as well as publicizing products and tourism of Ranong Province to be widely known. Activities at the event include:

1) Organizing the Thai-Neighboring Products Fair, held from 12-16 June 2025, 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the multipurpose area in front of Ranong Municipality, Mueang District, Ranong Province. In the event, you will find quality products from Ranong Province and all over the country, totaling more than 160 shops, along with many special activities, such as sales promotion activities Great value promotions, live broadcasts from famous influencers, cultural performances, and enjoy live music from famous artists who will join in creating color and entertainment throughout the 5 days.

2) Business Matching will be held on June 13-14, 2025 at the Ratchawadi Heritage Grand Convention Room, Mueang District, Ranong Province, to promote and support entrepreneurs, logistics service providers, border traders, and importers-exporters from Ranong Province and all over the country to have the opportunity to negotiate business, build networks, and build trade relations with entrepreneurs in the BIMSTEC and ASEAN countries.







By organizing the“RANONG TRADE TOWN” event this time, Ranong Province aims to stimulate the economy and generate income in the area, resulting in tourism connections. Open new trade and investment avenues with BIMSTEC and ASEAN countries and elevate Ranong Province to become a regional trade and connectivity hub.

It will provide opportunities for networking among businesses and showcasing products from four regions: the North, Central, Northeast, and South.



The event is from 12-16 June 2025, starting from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The location is at the multipurpose area in front of Ranong Municipality, with cooperation from the government sector and the private sector of Ranong Province.

Businesses are invited to bring good and quality products to the event.

3 cool zones A chance to win cash coupons worth more than 75,000 baht







RANONG TRADE TOWN is the place to shop, see, taste, snap, check in, and enjoy. The event will feature local food from all four regions and live music from a variety of popular artists in Thailand. Attendees are encouraged to not miss it.



June 12: Lilly (Did Mai Dot Saad Chun)

June 13: Sal Salsin

June 14: Nai The Comedian

June 15: Kan Tong Tung Ngoen June 16: Dax Rock Rider

Visitors can also enjoy special promotions from over 160 shops.







Activities in the event, meet

Products to choose from to your heart's content from all 4 regions and products from abroad, along with cultural identity performances and performances from youth, agricultural products, products with geographical indications (GI), various processed seafood products, community products combining to create Thai entrepreneurs, penetrating the BIMSTEC and ASEAN markets, expanding both domestic and international markets to target groups, connecting nearby trade markets, stimulating the regional economy and linking Ranong Port Authority.





