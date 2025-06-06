PCO Car Hire Budget: Fleeto Reveals Affordable Solutions For Cost Conscious Drivers

PCO car hire is often considered an affordable option for professional drivers who can't afford to buy cars outright. However, even hiring a car without proper planning can eat up a fat chunk of your earnings.

Many drivers are too busy chasing surge fares that they forget to pay attention to their PCO car hire contracts. As a result, they end up paying higher costs.

If you also want to hire a PCO car, we will discuss some proven strategies to help you keep more of what you earn in your pocket.

Choose a Vehicle that Fits Your Driving Style

Being a PCO driver doesn't mean you can drive any vehicle and make a profit. You need a vehicle that aligns with your goals. For instance, if you are focused on short trips in Central or East London, choose a saloon as these cars are often booked by everyday riders. However, if you plan to focus on airport runs, families, and group travellers, then consider a more spacious car like 7-seater as these cars have plenty of room for passengers as well as their luggage.

Plus, make sure that the car you choose is fully electric because EVs are exempt from ULEZ (£12.50 daily) and congestion (£15 daily) charges. These charges, if not managed, can take a massive part of your earnings over long term.

Compare Prices from Multiple PCO Hire Companies

Many PCO drivers believe what they are told and end up overpaying. Before choosing a PCO car hire company, compare prices from multiple providers and choose one that offers the best value for money.

Comparing prices doesn't mean you should just look at the weekly rate. It means looking at the bigger picture like how much deposit you need to pay, mileage caps, etc.

One company could offer you a car for £199/week but requires £1,000 upfront. Another company could charge £230/week but include no deposit or mileage caps. Which one saves you more money in the long run? It's definitely the second one.

So, make sure you know your needs and choose a plan that's in your best interest, not the company's.

Look for All-Inclusive Packages

Another thing that can help you save money on PCO hire is all-inclusive packages. These packages offer you more than just a car. They offer you peace of mind.

How?

Because they include insurance, maintenance, MOTs, road tax, breakdown cover and more in one flat weekly rental fee.

This means when you are involved in an accident and damage the car's body, you won't be paying the car body repair costs from your own pocket. Similarly, when it's time for maintenance, MOTs, or road tax, the car provider will be the one dealing with the paperwork and everything.

Some companies also offer breakdown assistance and even replacement cars to minimise downtime for drivers. The goal of all this is to help you focus on driving and earning without the stress of admin.

Take Advantage of Referral Schemes or Loyalty Discounts

Many PCO hire companies spend a massive amount of money to attract new drivers. They use Google Ads, run social media campaigns, and hire sales reps for this purpose.

When you refer a driver to them, they often pay you in return.

Some offer £50, £75, or even £100 for each driver who joins and sticks around. This isn't just spare change. It can cover your next week's rental. The best part? You don't need to plead or push. You suggest a service you already use to someone who may need it and watch the savings add up.

Some companies also offer loyalty discounts to drivers who stick with them for a certain period. Ask your car provider if they have this policy and take advantage of it if possible.

Track Your Mileage

Most PCO cars come with a cap of 800-1,000 miles per week. Exceeding this limit means you will have to pay an extra fee, which is often 25p per extra mile. This may not seem much at first, but when you are driving 100-200 miles per week, that's an extra £25 to £50 gone.

Do this for a year and the cost for extra mileage will be around £1,000-£2,000. You can save this money by keeping track of your mileage using an app or whatever works for you. You should also be selective with the jobs you choose. Long distance rides may seem like a lucrative option but they consume your mileage limit faster than you think.

So, when you are close to your mileage cap, focus on shorter trips.

Consider Rent to Buy if You Drive Full Time

PCO car hire is an excellent way to save money in the short term, but if you plan to be a full-time driver, then consider Rent to Buy Cars .

These cars come with all the perks that you get with PCO car hire. Plus, you get the ownership of the car at the end of the contract.

A PCO rent to buy contract typically stretches from 3-5 years. During this time, you pay a weekly fee to cover the cost of the car. Once the car is yours, you stop paying the rental fee which ultimately helps you keep more of your earnings in your pocket.

You also get the freedom to sell the car to fund a newer model or use it privately.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that London has countless car providers for professional drivers, each offering different plans at varying rates. If you do your homework and know how to choose a plan that puts you first, you can save significant money over time. So, follow the tips we have mentioned in this article and keep driving and earning without spending big.