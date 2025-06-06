Afro Hair Transplant In Turkey: Discover Expert Solutions Aslı Tarcan Hair

Before & after at Aslı Tarcan Clinic – natural, fuller Afro hair restored with precision.

Hair loss has been a constant source of frustration for centuries, but in the past two decades, the treatment options have made a massive leap forward. There are now dozens of hair clinics in Turkey offering natural-looking results with success rates as high as 98% to patients from around the world.

However, people of African ancestry have a unique type of hair, and it takes a bit more skill and patience to properly extract and implant the follicles to avoid damaging the natural curls and achieve the proper look. Essentially, if you are looking for a specialized Afro Hair Transplant, Turkey is a great place to get it.

We'll go over some of the details related to this surgery, the things good clinics can offer, and how much it will all cost.

The Importance of Finding the Right Clinic

With the technology and modern facilities available today, most professionals can make a hair transplant work, but it takes an experienced surgeon to ensure that most of the grafts survive, make the hairline look natural, and achieve good hair thickness.

That's why you need to look at the history, reputation, and user reviews to determine whether you are getting a top-of-the-line service. For example, Asli Tarcan is one of the leading hair transplant clinics in the country, and you can immediately see that it has been in the industry for over 10 years, and that the team has performed 50,000+ operations.

On top of that, there are plenty of images of the before and after results for patients with Afro hair, which further inspires trust.

The Afro Hair Transplant Procedures

As mentioned, the unique curls typical for this type of hair require extra attention and a specific skill set, which only an establishment that specializes in Afro hair transplant surgery, like the Asli Tarcan Clinic , can offer.

There are two main options you can pick from, depending on the extent of hair loss and your specific situation.

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

This is the preferred technique for Afro textured hair, as there is less risk of causing damage to the curly hair during extraction and implantation. After the initial consultation, the patient is given a local anaesthetic via injections into the scalp, which makes the entire scalp feel numb after around 10–15 minutes.

At this point, the surgeon uses a small steel punch tool with a micro motor to extract individual hair follicles from the donor area. They are kept in a petri dish with a special storage solution and refrigerated, which ensures optimal survivability up to 24 hours.

The surgeon then has ample time to create several thousand micro incisions in the recipient area with a sharp steel blade, though there is also a spear-tipped synthetic sapphire version of the tool that reduces tissue damage and allows for more precision.

They then take the grafts and implant them into the scalp, carefully positioning each at the right angle and depth, following the curved structure and the direction in which the surrounding hair grows.

The whole transplant process can last anywhere between four and eight hours, depending on the number of grafts needed to achieve the right look.

Direct Hair Implantation (DHI)

This is a variation of the previous method, where the extracted follicles are immediately placed in a pen-shaped tool, called the Choi Pen, with a small syringe tip that is used to create an opening in the scalp and simultaneously implant the graft.

Each implanted hair can be placed closer to the next one, and the recovery time is shorter, as it is less invasive. However, it is best used for smaller areas, like the hairline and beard, and there is a risk of damaging the tightly curled root while loading each pen.

Both options produce a good-looking hair transplant before and after result, and which one you choose will depend on different factors, which is something your chosen surgeon can advise you on during your initial consultation.

The Prices in Turkish Clinics Compared to the US

The cost of a typical FUE hair transplant for less severe cases of balding, in the range of 2000 to 3000 grafts, is around $7,500 in the US, but it can go all the way up to $15,000 and more, depending on where the clinic is located, the type of procedure, and the number of grafts.

Getting a hair transplant in Turkey, on the other hand, will range from $2000 to $5,500, and you are typically looking at around $2,500 for FUE and $3,500 for DHI. Most clinics also offer different packages that include additional perks, while still costing significantly less than in the US.

A Look at All-Inclusive Packages

The most common concern people have about getting a hair transplant abroad is the potential added cost of travel, lodging, and various medications and hair care products that they need to take during recovery. Well, as high-end clinics like Asli Tarcan also have a membership in the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB) as part of the growing medical tourism industry, they can also handle a lot of the logistics. The typical all-inclusive package you can expect includes:

● 5-Star hotel accommodation: You will haveabooked stay at a luxurious suite for the duration of your visit, usually 3–6 nights.

● Personal VIP transport: A vehicle will be available to transport you between the airport, clinic, and your hotel room.

● Interpreter: There will be several translators versed in many different languages to assist you during the consultation and the operation.

● Hair transplant procedure: You will get a FUE or DHI surgery with the maximum available grafts to ensure the best results.

● PRP and Laser treatments: The clinic will also provide additional treatments to help speed up the healing process and promote new hair growth.

● Aftercare essentials: A 6-month supply of all the necessary medications, special shampoo, serums, and vitamins will also be included.

● Neck pillow and mask: These post-op must-haves will be provided, and the doctor will instruct you on how to sleep.

● Continual support: You will be able to contact the clinic with any questions and for check-ups.

As you can see, you get quite a lot for your money.

Get the Best Service for Less

With all the benefits we've outlined above, and at a much more affordable price than in US clinics, getting a hair transplant in Turkey is definitely a smart choice. There are plenty of clinics with experience in Afro hair procedures and skilled surgeons who will help you regain a full, natural, and youthful look. When you consider all this, there really is no comparison.