Court Theatre Training Company Joins Federation Of Drama Schools

London, UK - Court Theatre Training Company - one of London's most dynamic and forward-thinking drama schools - is proud to announce its official acceptance into the prestigious Federation of Drama Schools (FDS).

This historic milestone marks the first time a new member has been admitted to the FDS since its founding, cementing Court Theatre Training Company's place as a prominent leader in high-quality actor training in the UK.

Founded in 1989, Court Theatre Training Company has long been respected for its professional-level actor training, innovative outreach, and emphasis on preparing students for sustainable careers in the industry. With a strong commitment to diversity, accessibility, and rigorous creative discipline, its inclusion in the Federation is not only a recognition of the school's consistent excellence, but also a significant shift in the UK's drama education landscape.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be accepted into the Federation of Drama Schools,” said Paul Taylor, Executive Director of Court Theatre Training Company.“This recognition validates decades of work by our faculty, alumni, and students and opens a new era of opportunity, visibility, and excellence.”

What This Means for the Industry

Membership in the Federation signals to the industry - including agents, casting directors, and producers - that Court Theatre Training Company adheres to the highest standards of professional actor training in the UK. Graduates will now benefit from even greater industry visibility, credibility, and access.

This move also comes at a crucial time for the performing arts sector, where accessibility and adaptability are more important than ever. Court Theatre's pioneering outreach programme, standalone audition policy, and UKVI approval for international students all underscore its commitment to inclusive and future-facing training.

About the Federation of Drama Schools

The Federation of Drama Schools was established in 2017. Evolving from a group of drama school training providers who came together initially in 1969 as the Conference of Drama Schools (CDS), the 22 member schools at the time offered courses in Acting, Musical Theatre, Directing and Technical Theatre training, which were accredited by the National Council for Drama Training (NCDT). In 2012, these 2 bodies merged to form Drama UK. In 2017, this organisation dissolved, and the Federation of Drama Schools was created.

The Federation of Drama Schools partners are institutions that provide conservatoire vocational training for those who want to be professional performers, theatre makers and technical theatre practitioners. The courses they offer are for the most part for students of 18 years and over, and are fully established, recognised and regulated as higher education qualifications.

Each Federation partner offers a range of different courses and programmes. They are also individual in terms of particular ethos and approaches- there is no 'set' programme or course of studies, just as there is no 'fixed' ideal of what characteristics make a great performer or performance maker.

All partner schools do adhere to shared principles and characteristics that underpin their training programmes, and these are used to underpin the consideration of new partners. These hallmarks outline the key elements of a professional training experience and are what might be expected from any course that is intended to prepare for a professional performance career.