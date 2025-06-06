Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Employs Missile, Bombs, Jet Artillery For Kharkiv Attack


2025-06-06 07:09:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

That's according to a tentative report by the chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov , Ukrinform reports.

The Kyivskyi district of the city came under attack. No casualties have been reported.

Read also: MFA Finland urges Moscow to cease fire in wake of Russia's massive strike on Ukraine

As Ukrinform wrote earlier, on the evening of Friday, June 6, the Russians hit an industrial area in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv using KAB glide bombs.

At around 20:00, the invaders launched a missile strike on the city, hitting the Kyivskyi district again.

