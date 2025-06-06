Russia Employs Missile, Bombs, Jet Artillery For Kharkiv Attack

That's according to a tentative report by the chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov , Ukrinform reports.

The Kyivskyi district of the city came under attack. No casualties have been reported.

As Ukrinform wrote earlier, on the evening of Friday, June 6, the Russians hit an industrial area in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv using KAB glide bombs.

At around 20:00, the invaders launched a missile strike on the city, hitting the Kyivskyi district again.