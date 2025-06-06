SBU Foils Terror Plots, Detaining Three Russian Assets In Dnipro And Lviv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the SBU press office, Ukrinform saw.

Two agents were detained who had been separately preparing to plant improvised explosive devices (IEDs) outside local draft offices, while another suspect is believed to have manufactured explosives and put them in caches.

The inquiry has established that the terrorists were supposed to plant IEDs near military facilities and later remotely activate them using a phone signal.

The suspects were handled by Russian intelligence operatives, who had recruited them via Telegram as the men were searching for easy money.

One of the suspects was nabbed red-handed as he was planting an IED, while another culprit was arrested while completing the setup of another device.

In Dnipro, a 27-year-old local deserter was detained near a potential target. At the scene, the IED, equipped with a phone with a remote access function for Russian handlers, was seized.

It was local residents who spotted a man with suspicious behavior outside the draft office before reporting him to law enforcement, which is what the SBU has long recommended citizens do as part of the public awareness campaign aimed to expose FSB assets.

In Lviv region, a 32-year-old resident of Kryvyi Rih was detained, who had arrived in Stryi to commit two terrorist attacks.

The suspect received instructions to blow up a draft office's mobile checkpoint and a vehicle belonging to the office.

In addition, a 30-year-old local resident was detained, who is believed to have produced an IED for the attack.

Investigators charged the two bombers with high treason under martial law, conspiring to commit an act of terror, and illegal handling of explosives.

The inquiry against the third suspect is underway.

The perpetrators shall be remanded in custody without bail, facing up to 12 years in prison if found guilty in court.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the SBU detained a 16-year-old man suspected of coordinating Russian air strikes in Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Photo: SBU