Tajikistan's Sughd, Russia's Tyumen Regions Explore Establishment Of Joint Ventures
The sides emphasized the importance of enhancing interregional ties between Tajikistan and Russia, identifying industry, agriculture, healthcare, science, education, culture, and tourism as priority areas of cooperation.
Particular focus was placed on the potential for creating joint enterprises, especially in the fields of agricultural and cotton processing. Ahmadzoda noted that the current meeting provides a solid foundation for deepening economic, social, and cultural ties between the regions.
“We have an opportunity to launch joint ventures and strengthen trade relations. Sughd region has significant industrial and agricultural potential that can contribute to effective cooperation with the Tyumen Region,” Ahmadzoda stated.
In turn, Governor Moor highlighted Sughd's rapid development and affirmed readiness to deepen collaboration.“Sughd region is a vivid example of industrial and agricultural growth. Guided by the strategic priorities set by our heads of state, our regions can make a meaningful contribution to the advancement of Tajik-Russian relations,” he said
As part of the visit, the Sughd delegation toured the Tyumen Medical Center, a local technology park, Tyumen State University, industrial enterprises, and tourism infrastructure sites.
