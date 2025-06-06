NATO Launches Annual Large-Scale Military Exercise BALTOPS 25 In Latvia

MENAFN - Nam News Network) RIGA, Latvia, Jun 7 (NNN-LETA) – NATO's annual large-scale multinational military exercise, Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25), officially began Thursday in Latvia.

The exercise aims to enhance cooperation and interoperability among allied forces, strengthen rapid-response capabilities across all military branches, and demonstrate NATO's commitment to regional security and defense of the Baltic Sea region.

This year's BALTOPS 25 focuses on a wide range of operational training, including unmanned systems, medical evacuation, air defence, maritime interdiction, anti-submarine warfare, mine countermeasures, airborne operations, and engineering support.

According to a press release from U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet, the drills, which will run through Jun 20, involve 16 NATO member states, more than 40 ships, 25 aircraft, and approximately 9,000 military personnel.– NNN-LETA