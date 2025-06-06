Hempalta Provides Strategic Update Regarding Equipment Sale And FCC Agreement
Equipment Sale Update
On May 22, 2025, Hempalta announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Hempalta Processing Inc. ("HPI"), had entered into a US$1.15 million agreement to sell its hemp processing and biochar equipment (the "Transaction"). Despite follow up discussions and repeated assurances, the purchase price has not been paid to HPI; accordingly, HPI has retained ownership of all equipment and associated intellectual property and has reinitiated the asset sale process. Interested parties may contact the Company for additional details.
FCC Forbearance Agreement
In connection with the termination of the Transaction, HPI, has entered into a forbearance agreement with Farm Credit Canada ("FCC") dated effective June 2, 2025. This agreement extends protection through June 30, 2025, providing HPI time to complete a revised monetization plan for its processing assets while maintaining transparency and compliance with its senior lender.
Carbon Credit Market Momentum Continues
The Company's 2024 carbon credits now total 29,448 tonnes of CO2 removal across 12,669 acres under the Hemp Carbon Standard. These credits are available for purchase via the Company's Cloverly storefront cloverly), and discussions with corporate buyers are ongoing.
CEO to Speak at Canadian Climate Investor Conference
Hempalta President and CEO Darren Bondar will be speaking at the 2025 Canadian Climate Investor Conference hosted by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX and TSXV) on June 11, 2025 , at the Arcadian Court in Toronto. Mr. Bondar will outline Hempalta's strategic pivot to nature-based carbon credit markets and showcase the scalable growth opportunity through its Hemp Carbon Standard platform.
About Hempalta Corp.
Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) is a Canadian clean-tech company focused on high-integrity carbon removal credits derived from industrial hemp. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hemp Carbon Standard Inc., the Company supports regenerative agriculture, biochar deployment, and AI-powered MRV to deliver transparent, verifiable carbon credits aligned with global climate goals.
